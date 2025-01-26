Breaking News
Updated on: 26 January,2025 10:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In Deva, Shahid Kapoor will be seen returning to the action genre, this time as a fearless cop walking the thin line between justice and rebellion. The film will be released on January 31

Shahid Kapoor in Deva Pic/Instagram

CBFC trims lip-lock sequence in Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde's Deva, 'foul gestures' modified
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed Deva with a U/A certificate. Going by the trailer, the film looks like an intense, gripping story. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor can be seen returning to the action genre, this time as a fearless cop walking the thin line between justice and rebellion. It also stars Pooja Hegde as a journalist in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur. 



CBFC makes modifications in Deva 


According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Deva had to undergo three modifications as per recommendations by the CBFC. The Censor Board asked the makers to trim a lip-lock sequence by 6 seconds and asked the 'foul gestures' to be suitably modified. In multiple places, profane words were replaced with their milder versions. The changes will also be reflected in subtitles. The Examining Committee has also asked the makers to submit clarification about Hutatma Chowk, at Fort in Mumbai. The run time of Deva is 2 hours 36 minutes and 59 seconds.

Deva director didn’t share the climax with actors 

Rosshan Andrrews ensured that the final scene of the film was kept a complete mystery. A source informed, “The scripts shared with Shahid, Pooja, Kubbra, Pavail, and others didn’t have the climax scene written. The director wanted to create the same sense of intrigue and anticipation among the cast that the audience will feel when the film releases”.

This decision was part of Rosshan’s strategy to maintain the element of surprise during the shoot and to ensure genuine, unfiltered performances from the cast. By keeping everyone in suspense, the director aimed to preserve the authenticity of their reactions and heighten the thrill of the narrative.

Earlier, the song ‘Bhasad Macha’ from the movie was released. It features a catchy rhythm coupled with a thumping groove and has been crooned by Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri. The song has been choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis. The iconic “Ala Re Ala, Deva Ala” chant intensifies the vibe, creating an electrifying experience that demands to be replayed.

Deva is set to release on January 31, 2025.

