From living in rented houses to not having enough clothes to wear, Shahid Kapoor got candid about life before stardom as he gears up for the release of his film Deva

Shahid Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Shahid Kapoor recalls not having enough money to buy clothes in Lokhandwala: ‘Some struggle in a BMW’ x 00:00

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Deva recalled his struggle days before making it big in the film industry. From living in rented houses to not having enough clothes to wear, Shahid got candid about life before stardom. He also took a dig at his contemporaries who have a different definition of struggle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shahid Kapoor on his struggle days

Shahid is the son of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem. He was recently featured on Raj Shamani’s popular podcast "Figuring Out".

“My father is a character actor, and my mom was a Kathak dancer since she was 15 years old. I have lived in rented houses. I have given many auditions so I don’t have that sense of privilege,” he shared.

He continued, “I went through a very long phase of feeling victimised by my circumstances. Some people struggle in a BMW, they start their journey by working with the top two-three directors in the country. I came after giving 250 auditions.”

“Today, people say that Shahid’s fashion sense is so good, and sometimes, I laugh at things like this, because I remember at one point, I didn’t have enough money to buy clothes in Lokhandwala,” added Shahid.

Shahid Kapoor doesn’t want his kids to become actors

Shahid Kapoor also revealed that he does not want his kids Misha and Zain to do his job. He stated, “Kaafi saari cheeze hai, that I do not want them to take from me, I want them to be more confident inherently, which I think they both are. I wasn't inherently that confident. Ideally, I wouldn't want them to do my job, picture mein mat aana yaar. Kuch aur karo, Bohot up and down hota hai yaar, bohot rough hai. (Don’t get into acting. Do something else. There are many ups and downs, it’s very rough) If they want to, it's their choice, but I would be like choose something simple, this is too complex.”

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Deva also stars Pooja Hegde as a journalist in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Deva is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on January 31.