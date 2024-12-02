Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was asked in an interview if he cried alone in a room, to which he answered, “That only happened to me when I went through heartbreak"

Shahid Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who once made headlines for his relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan, recently opened up about his heartbreak which left him devastated. The ‘Haider’ star spoke candidly about the most vulnerable moment in his life that left him crying on a film set. Shahid also spoke about how men find it tough to be vulnerable but also asserted that when a person is an actor, the emotional trait is very attractive.

When Shahid Kapoor cried on set due to a heartbreak

In an interview with Faye D’Souza, Shahid Kapoor was asked if he cried alone in a room, to which he answered, “That only happened to me when I went through heartbreak. And, sometimes it happens when you are making movies. So, I have had that. It was really bad. My makeup guy was like, ‘I just finished your makeup! Can you just not?', ‘I can’t help it, I think I am destroying myself’. I have been through those but not for work.”

He further stated, “A lot of men find it difficult to express their vulnerable side and I think because I am an actor, maybe I am comfortable because it is a part of what I do. I have to be able to get to that place which is vulnerable and expressive. When you are an actor, you also understand that vulnerability is extremely attractive. Aggression cannot attract people the way vulnerability does. It's only human to be vulnerable, so as a man, you should be okay with it.”

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016, and son Zain in 2018.

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' earlier this year. Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. In the coming months, he will be seen in Deva and the second season of his web series ‘Farzi’.