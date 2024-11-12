Breaking News
You can rent Shahid Kapoor's luxury apartment in Mumbai for Rs 20 lakh per month

Updated on: 13 November,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have rented a luxury apartment in Mumbai for over Rs 20 lakh per month. It is at the Three Sixty West project at Worli

You can rent Shahid Kapoor's luxury apartment in Mumbai for Rs 20 lakh per month

Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput

You can rent Shahid Kapoor's luxury apartment in Mumbai for Rs 20 lakh per month
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have given on rent a luxury apartment in Mumbai for over Rs 20 lakh per month, according to Square Yards.
The apartment, originally purchased in May 2024 for Rs 58.6 crore, was jointly acquired by the duo.


In a statement on Tuesday, real estate consultant Square Yards said Kapoor recently rented out the luxurious apartment in the Three Sixty West project at Worli. The property spans 5,395 square feet, and has three car parking spaces.


shahid kapoor mira rajput bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

