Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have rented a luxury apartment in Mumbai for over Rs 20 lakh per month. It is at the Three Sixty West project at Worli

Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput

Listen to this article You can rent Shahid Kapoor's luxury apartment in Mumbai for Rs 20 lakh per month x 00:00

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have given on rent a luxury apartment in Mumbai for over Rs 20 lakh per month, according to Square Yards.

The apartment, originally purchased in May 2024 for Rs 58.6 crore, was jointly acquired by the duo.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on Tuesday, real estate consultant Square Yards said Kapoor recently rented out the luxurious apartment in the Three Sixty West project at Worli. The property spans 5,395 square feet, and has three car parking spaces.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever