Shahid Kapoor attended a special screening of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' on Monday. At the event, he was asked about the sequel to Farzi directed by Raj and DK

Shahid Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Shahid Kapoor gives update on 'Farzi 2' at the screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny x 00:00

Shahid Kapoor attended a special screening of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' on Monday, where he shared some light-hearted updates about the potential sequel to the crime thriller 'Farzi'. The show, which became one of the most-watched Indian series of all time, has left fans eagerly awaiting news on Season 2.

When asked about 'Farzi' Season 2, Shahid playfully responded, "Ask Raj and DK about it!"

"But once the script is ready, we will start working on it. These things take time. And yes, as soon as they are ready, we will get on with it," he added.

Kapoor also shared his excitement about attending the screening of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

Speaking about the show, the actor said, "I'm just here to wish everyone all the best. Raj and DK, Varun, Samantha, and Amazon, all the best. The show is looking very good."

Varun Dhawan, who is headlining the show with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, attended the screening in full dapper mode. He paired a black shirt with matching pants.

Samantha arrived at the screening in a shiny silver dress. Actor Sikander Kher, who plays a pivotal role in the show, too, marked his presence.

Other stars who attended the screening included Arjun Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Neha Dhupia and Kritika Kamra.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny', the action series, written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

