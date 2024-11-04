Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle to share her thoughts on Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John taster cut that was unveiled today. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh

L-Alia Bhatt ; Still from Baby John

The taster cut or the teaser of Varun Dhawan's upcoming film 'Baby John' has been released digitally today. The clip gives glimpses of the upcoming actioner that also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh. The film directed by Kalees is presented by Atlee. The teaser has been getting largely positive reactions from fans members of the film industry. Actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to praise the teaser and also congratulated the team. She was in awe of her friend and co-star Varun Dhawan. She complimented about his upcoming projects and wrote "Wow wow wow wow!! What is happening!! VD first Citadel now Baby John really taking over the end of the year".

Alia Bhatt calls Baby John stars the best actors

In her post, Alia referred to the female leads of Baby John as the best actors in the industry at present. "...And then to see two of the best actors we have today @keerthysureshofficiaal & @wamiqagabbi... cant wat to see it all come to life" .

For those unaware, Keerthy Suresh is a National Award winning actress while Wamiqa has proved her mettle with her performance in films like 'Godha' (Malayalam), 'Khufiya', Jubilee, Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley. She has also starred in several hit Punjabi films.

About Varun Dhawan's Baby John taster cut

Released on social media platforms on November 4, the teaser had previously been shown in theatres over the Diwali weekend, attached to the films 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. It paints 'Baby John' as a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones. Dhawan plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on.

In a powerful scene, he declares, "Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehali baar aaya hu" ("Many might have come before me, but I have come here for the first time"), setting the tone for his heroic journey. The teaser also introduces Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and features veteran actor Jackie Shroff in a brief yet impactful role as the antagonist. Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav round out the cast, contributing to the film's dynamic ensemble.