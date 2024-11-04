Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Alia Bhatt names these two female stars as best actors of today

Alia Bhatt names these two female stars as best actors of today

Updated on: 04 November,2024 06:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle to share her thoughts on Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John taster cut that was unveiled today. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh

Alia Bhatt names these two female stars as best actors of today

L-Alia Bhatt ; Still from Baby John

Listen to this article
Alia Bhatt names these two female stars as best actors of today
x
00:00

The taster cut or the teaser of Varun Dhawan's upcoming film 'Baby John' has been released digitally today. The clip gives glimpses of the upcoming actioner that also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh. The film directed by Kalees is presented by Atlee. The teaser has been getting largely positive reactions from fans members of the film industry. Actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to praise the teaser and also congratulated the team. She was in awe of her friend and co-star Varun Dhawan. She complimented about his upcoming projects and wrote "Wow wow wow wow!! What is happening!! VD first Citadel now Baby John really taking over the end of the year". 


Alia Bhatt calls Baby John stars the best actors


In her post, Alia referred to the female leads of Baby John as the best actors in the industry at present. "...And then to see two of the best actors we have today @keerthysureshofficiaal & @wamiqagabbi... cant wat to see it all come to life" .


For those unaware, Keerthy Suresh is a National Award winning actress while Wamiqa has proved her mettle with her performance in films like 'Godha' (Malayalam), 'Khufiya', Jubilee, Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley. She has also starred in several hit Punjabi films. 

About Varun Dhawan's Baby John taster cut

Released on social media platforms on November 4, the teaser had previously been shown in theatres over the Diwali weekend, attached to the films 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. It paints 'Baby John' as a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones. Dhawan plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on.

In a powerful scene, he declares, "Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehali baar aaya hu" ("Many might have come before me, but I have come here for the first time"), setting the tone for his heroic journey. The teaser also introduces Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and features veteran actor Jackie Shroff in a brief yet impactful role as the antagonist. Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav round out the cast, contributing to the film's dynamic ensemble.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

varun dhawan Wamiqa Gabbi alia bhatt Baby John Entertainment News bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK