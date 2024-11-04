'Baby John' taster cut shows Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, in a cop avatar, being a doting dad to a little girl, who narrates the story of the ant and the elephant

The makers of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film ‘Baby John’ unveiled its taster cut on Monday, and it’s everything fans were hoping for. Directed by Kalees, ‘Baby John’ is an exciting masala family entertainer filled with action, drama, and thrilling moments, complemented by great music and a stellar cast.

The video shows Varun, in a cop avatar, being a doting dad to a little girl, who narrates the story of the ant and the elephant. It also suggests the actor locking horns with Jackie as the antagonist.

‘Baby John’ taster cut attached to ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, ‘Baby John’ has already received tremendous praise at a special screening for exhibitors and distributors at the Big Cine Expo, heightening the anticipation. Adding to the excitement, the ‘Baby John’ taster cut is attached in cinemas with the Diwali entertainers ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ where audiences can witness this big-ticket marvel.

Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ promises good vibes this Christmas

With music by S Thaman, this film is sure to captivate audiences in both single-screen theaters and multiplexes. This Christmas, ‘Baby John’ promises nothing but good vibes only as the taster cut suggested. Varun Dhawan leads an impressive ensemble cast, which includes Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. This holiday season is going to be even more exciting for the cinema lovers. Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is a production of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, the film is set to hit theaters on 25th December 2024.

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Besides ‘Baby John’, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his web series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian installment of the global 'Citadel' franchise. The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.