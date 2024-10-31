The taster cut of Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi's Baby John will be released in theatres exclusively on November 1

On Diwali morning, Varun Dhawan dropped an intriguing motion poster from his upcoming film 'Baby John' presented by Atlee. Varun took to Instagram to share a new intense motion poster. In the motion poster, Varun's face can be seen on an axe, filled with blood. Interestingly, the teaser cut or the taster cut as they are calling it, will be released on November 1.

After the motion poster release, the makers of Baby John made a special request to the audience regarding the teaser cut of the film. The teaser will be attached along with the two new Diwali releases- Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and other films that are already playing in theatres.

Sharing a note addressing the audience, the makers of Baby John wrote, "As we prepare to unveil Baby John, we want to take a moment to express how much this project means to us. It’s more than just a film; it’s the culmination of our hard work, dedication, and passion. We’ve poured our hearts into creating a cinematic experience that we believe will resonate with audiences in both single screens and multiplexes alike."

"We’re excited to announce that we will be releasing an exclusive Taster Cut of Baby John for the very first time which will be exclusively running in cinemas from 1st November and digitally worldwide from 4th November. This is a special moment for us, and we can’t wait for you to witness the storm of revenge and power that awaits."

"We appreciate the enthusiasm surrounding the film and kindly request that audiences respect our hard work by refraining from posting or recording content that could contribute to piracy. Thank you for your support, and we wish you all a joyous and prosperous Diwali. With heartfelt gratitude, Team Baby John," they concluded.

About Baby John

'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, superstar Salman Khan is expected to make a special appearance in Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie 'Baby John'. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Salman Khan will shoot his cameo this weekend.

Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans.The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

'Baby John' is touted as one of the highly anticipated action entertainers and is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25, adding to the festive cheer.