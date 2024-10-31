The news of their newborn was first shared by David Dhawan when he spoke to the paparazzi, and Varun later confirmed it online. Their daughter was born on June 3

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan became a dad this year when he and his wife, Natasha Dalal, welcomed a baby girl. He announced on social media that they had a daughter but hadn’t revealed her name at that time. The news was first shared by Varun's father, David Dhawan, when he spoke to the paparazzi, and Varun later confirmed it online. Their daughter was born on June 3.

Varun Dhawan reveals his daughter's name on KBC 16

Varun thanked everyone for their good wishes for both Natasha and the baby but kept the name a secret for a while. He eventually revealed that they named their daughter Lara during an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, while promoting his new series Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Big B asked Varun if this Diwali would be special with Goddess Lakshmi coming to their home. In response, Varun shared that they named their daughter Lara and mentioned he’s still figuring out how to connect with her, agreeing that everything changes when a baby arrives.

Varun also asked Bachchan about his own experiences as a parent and whether his kids ever kept him up at night. The legendary actor chuckled and recalled that they had a machine that would alert them at the slightest sound from the baby. He said it was a relief to have and helped them feel more at ease.

About Varun Dhawan's work front

Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha are busy promoting their highly anticipated series Citadel Honey Bunny. Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise. The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s.

Makers of the spy thriller 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Wednesday unveiled the title track. The track has been composed by Sachin-Jigar duo while the lyrics have been penned by Priya Saraiya. The song is sung by Sachin-Jigar, Ash King, Shubham Kabra, and Shruti Dhasmana.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.'Citadel: Honey Bunny' will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

