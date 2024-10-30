'Citadel: Honey Bunny' starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to release on November 7 on Amazon Prime Video. The duo Raj and DK and Varun Dhawan will appear on KBC 16 tonight

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Varun Dhawan dances to Amitabh Bachchan's iconic songs on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16' x 00:00

Diwali celebrations just got a lot more exciting as Varun Dhawan and director duo Raj and DK from Prime Video’s upcoming action-espionage series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' were on the Diwali special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by the legend Amitabh Bachchan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Varun Dhawan sets the mood with his moves

Airing tonight at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television, Diwali will come early for fans of Varun as he sets the stage on fire with a tribute to Big B, dancing to one of the icon’s most popular songs. In the promo released by Sony TV, Varun can be hard saying, "Hum aapke itne bade fan hai...aapka koi gaana baje aur aisa ho hi nahi sakta hai ki hume pata na ho". He will be seen grooving to Bachchan's iconic songs'Shava Shava' and 'Khaike Paan Banaras Wala'. With such an energetic star cast on sets with Big B, fun is guaranteed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Taking to the coveted ‘Hot Seat’, the elite spy Bunny, aka Varun Dhawan, along with Raj and DK, will have their intelligence and wit put to the test as they tackle challenging questions under the spotlight, aiming to win the maximum prize money for charity.

Recently, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actors Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan also graced the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Amitabh Bachchan asked humorous questions to the latter about his electrifying dance moves which left the audience laughing.

Actors who visited Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

Actor-filmmaker Boman Irani and Farah Khan also visited the 16th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote their catering service. In a promo, Boman showed off his musical skills by playing a tune of '3 Idiots' on the guitar. He further jokingly asked Big B to work on his film with him.

Raj and DK took to Instagram today to share some BTS photos from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Have a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj & DK (@rajanddk)

Premiering on Prime Video on November 7 in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' features an eclectic cast including Varun Dhawan, Samantha, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.