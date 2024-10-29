Bachchan said he was deeply honoured for having been chosen to honour Chiranjeevi.

Amitabh Bachchan. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Amitabh Bachchan presents Telugu film star Chiranjeevi with ANR award x 00:00

Veteran bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Monday presented the ANR National Award 2024, instituted in the name of legendary Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, to megastar Chiranjeevi here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nageswara Rao's son and actor Nagarjuna, his family members and several other Telugu film personalities were present on the occasion.

Bachchan said he was deeply honoured for having been chosen to honour Chiranjeevi.

He thanked Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and director of 'Kalki' fame Nag Ashwin for making him a part of their films.

"I can now proudly say that I am a member of the Telugu film industry. I am proud to be a member of the Telugu film industry," he said.

Bachchan has acted in Chiranjeevi's historical Telugu film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' in 2019, while Nagarjuna and Bachchan acted together in 1992 Hindi movie titled 'Khuda Gawah'.

Referring to the Telugu saying, which means 'You must win at home before winning elsewhere', Chiranjeevi said he felt that he has won at home after winning the ANR award.

Chiranjeevi sought the blessings of Bachchan by touching his feet after receiving the award while the latter touched the feet of Chiranjeevi's mother.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever