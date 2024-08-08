Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are now a couple officially. Nagarjuna shared the news on social media with pictures from the engagement ceremony in Hyderabad

Nagarjuna with Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya

Listen to this article First pics: Nagarjuna welcomes Sobhita Dhulipala to the family as she gets engaged to Naga Chaitanya x 00:00

Its' official! Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are a couple. The two got engaged at the latter's Hyderabad residence today. Superstar Nagarjuna, father of the groom-to-be took to social media to share first pictures and welcome Sobhita to the family.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Nagarjuna wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐

God bless!"❤️

The couple first sparked dating rumours when Sobhita was seen at Naga’s new home in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills worth Rs 15 crore at the time of purchase back in early 2023. The two were reportedly sighted visiting the location, most likely taking a tour around the place. "After a few hours, they left together in the same car," a source told IANS. Later on, eagle eyed netizens also spotted them together on vacations when the posted individual pictures from the same location.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two tied the knot in 2017 after dating each other for a couple of years. In 2021 Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement on social media only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.

On the work front:

Naga made his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's drama film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Helmed by Advait Chauhan, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and failed to impress the audience at the box office. He was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Custody' opposite actor Kirthi Shetty and received positive responses for his performance. He will next be seen in 'Thandel'.

Meanwhile, Sobhita is currently receiving praise for her performance in 'Monkey Man'. The action-thriller follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular 'Monkey Man.