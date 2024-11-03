They went on a movie date. Shahid even shared a few pictures with Mira from the cinema hall.

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput step out for a romantic movie date after Diwali festivities x 00:00

After indulging in Diwali festivities with family, Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor on Saturday stepped out in the city to spend some quality time with each other. They went on a movie date. Shahid even shared a few pictures with Mira from the cinema hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Have a look at how Shahid and Mira spent their Saturday. Earlier on Saturday, Mira treated fans to adorable pictures with Shahid from Diwali celebrations. In the images, Shahid can be seen hugging Mira from behind.

"May you all find the Light within.. and beside you [?] Happy Diwali [?]," Mira captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

For the festive celebration, Mira donned a beige salwar suit adorned with silver sequin embroidery. On the other hand, Shahid opted for black round-neck kurta with colourful embroidery work all over. Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016, and son Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' earlier this year.Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon).The film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. In the coming months, he will be seen in Deva.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever