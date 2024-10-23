Breaking News
Bombay HC grants bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze
Akasa Air, IndiGo flights get bomb threats
Zeeshan Siddique again visits Mumbai CP's office
BMC issues advisory amid rising turbidity levels, says 'boil and filter water'
MNS nominates party chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit from Mahim
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shahid Kapoors ripped arms steal the show check out the pic

Shahid Kapoor's ripped arms steal the show, check out the pic!

Updated on: 23 October,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The actor, who enjoys connecting with fans on social media, posted a picture on his Instagram Story that had everyone talking

Shahid Kapoor's ripped arms steal the show, check out the pic!

Picture Courtesy/Shahid Kapoor's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Shahid Kapoor's ripped arms steal the show, check out the pic!
x
00:00

Shahid Kapoor, who often shares glimpses of his personal life with fans, recently gave a sneak peek into his relaxed morning.


The actor, who enjoys connecting with fans on social media, posted a picture on his Instagram Story that had everyone talking.


Picture Courtesy/Shahid Kapoor`s Instagram account


In the picture, Shahid can be seen casually dressed in a grey vest, showing off his well-maintained bearded look. What really caught the attention of fans was the 'Jab We Met' actor's impressive physique, especially his ripped biceps.

Along with the photo, he added the caption, "Lazy mornings... Precious."

On the work front, Shahid is all set to enthrall the audience with his new avatar in the upcoming film Deva.

The Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde starrer Deva will be released in theaters on February 14, 2025.

In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, leading him into a perilous journey. Pooja Hegde plays the role of a journalist and the film's leading lady.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva promises to be an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shahid kapoor bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK