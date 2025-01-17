Shahid Kapoor unleashes the beast in this film directed by Rosshan Andrrews co-starring Pooja Hegde. The trailer of Deva unleashes Shahid's manic energy

Shahid Kapoor in Deva

Listen to this article Deva trailer: Shahid Kapoor is in revenge mode in action-packed cop drama x 00:00

The trailer for Deva, Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited action thriller, has arrived ahead of schedule, thanks to overwhelming fan demand. After teasing audiences with a gripping teaser and the pulsating song, the full trailer has completely exceeded expectations, revealing a film that’s faster, fiercer, and packed with action. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, this trailer marks the beginning of an exhilarating cinematic journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shahid Kapoor in revenge mood

Shahid Kapoor, in the title role of Dev Ambre, is a force to be reckoned with, delivering electrifying performances and intense stunts. From fierce combat sequences to thrilling chases, Deva is set to raise the bar for action films. Alongside Shahid, Pooja Hegde stands out, playing a key role that adds depth to the high-energy narrative, with her presence bringing both grace and strength to the story. Together with an ensemble cast including Kubra Sait and Pavail Gulati, the film promises complex characters and a gripping storyline that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor's manic energy as a cop. As he sets out to find the people responsible behind the murder of a beloved, hell unleashes and Shahid's character becomes unstoppable. Is he a police officer or the mafia? is that question that is raised.

Visually, Deva is a spectacle, with stunning cinematography that highlights both the epic scale of its action scenes and the emotional nuances of its characters. The trailer’s pulse-pounding background score only adds to the thrill.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025.

Deva first song

Recently, the makers of 'Deva' dropped the film's first track, 'Bhasad Macha', blending infectious dance moves and peppy music. Pooja Hegde and Shahid Kapoor's on-screen chemistry in the song grabbed significant attention and has made them a couple to watch out for. The first song has left the audiences wanting more, and the recently released trailer has boosted the anticipation surrounding the film's release. On this note, 'Deva' is slated to land in the theatres on January 31.