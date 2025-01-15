Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of his rugged look with a cigarette in his mouth, exuding intensity and charisma ahead of the upcoming film Deva

Picture Courtesy/Shahid Kapoor's Instagram account

Listen to this article Shahid Kapoor flaunts rugged look in upcoming film Deva with a cigarette in his mouth x 00:00

Actor Shahid Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to create excitement among his fans regarding his upcoming film 'Deva'.

After sharing film's teaser and video of the song 'Bhasad Macha', Shahid on Tuesday shared a picture of his rugged look with a cigarette in his mouth, exuding intensity and charisma. He also gave an exciting update about the film's trailer.

He informed everyone that the trailer of Deva will be released next week.

The film revolves around Shahid Kapoor portraying a rebellious police officer tasked with solving a high-profile case that unravels layers of deceit, betrayal, and a dangerous conspiracy.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, 'Deva' also stars Pooja Hegde as a journalist in a pivotal role.Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film has generated immense buzz since its announcement.The film is slated for release on January 31, 2025.

'Deva' also marks Shahid's return to the big screen after almost a year, following his last appearance in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', co-starring Kriti Sanon.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever