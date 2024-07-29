Mumbai: No more hoardings on footpaths?

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 July,2024 08:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

After Ghatkopar hoarding collapse tragedy, the civic body is considering banning all installations on footpaths and bridges that interrupt citizen movement

Hoardings along the Western Express Highway. File pics

The BMC is developing a new hoarding policy for the city. According to an official, the new policy will prohibit hoardings on bridges and footpaths. “We are preparing a new hoarding policy with stricter measures,” the official said. “The aim is to make the policy more pedestrian- and motorist-friendly. 


Hoardings on footpaths, which disrupt pedestrian movement, will be banned. We are also considering banning hoardings on bridges,” the official added. The BMC is also considering restrictions on ads placed on metre-based and app-based taxis, as well as tourist vehicles. “Light from these billboards can distract drivers,” official noted.



Hoardings on the footpath along the Western Express Highway. File picHoardings on the footpath along the Western Express Highway. File pic


In a meeting, the BMC appointed a panel, including civic officials, IIT experts, doctors, and traffic police. They discussed restricting videos on digital hoardings along major traffic corridors. However, videos may be permitted in controlled environments like malls, bus depots, waiting areas, and commercial buildings that are not exposed to traffic.

The panel also decided that hoardings should be equipped with ambient light sensors to dim or turn off during curfew hours, and proper placement and orientation are necessary to minimise glare. The agency will explore the feasibility of installing sensors and cameras to monitor and regulate illumination levels. For physical monitoring of digital hoardings, the BMC will ensure the use of its own equipment. Additionally, digital hoardings will be prohibited on road medians and traffic islands.

Following the hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar East on May 13, which resulted in 17 deaths and over 70 injuries, the BMC began taking action against illegal hoardings. In response to the incident, the BMC formed a panel to establish new guidelines for billboards. “We have decided to strengthen the guidelines for hoardings in the city and are upgrading our previous policy,” the official said. Under the current policy, hoardings are limited to a maximum size of 40 feet by 40 feet. However, the Ghatkopar hoarding measured 120 feet by 120 feet, and the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute found its foundation to be inadequate and weak.

Civic activist Anil Galgali wrote to civic chief Bhushan Gagrani last week, demanding the removal of hoardings from footpaths. “There are around 50 hoardings on footpaths, mainly on the Western Express Highway, which disturb pedestrians. According to BMC norms, footpaths should be used solely for pedestrians,” Galgali stated.

May 13
Day hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar

17
No. of dead in hoarding tragedy

