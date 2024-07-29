The election process will begin on August 5 and will conclude with voting and results on August 29

BMC announces Street Vendor Committee election schedule, process to begin on August 5

The election schedule for the Street Vendor Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been announced.

According to an official release from BMC, the election process will begin on August 5 and will conclude with voting and results on August 29.

There are a total of 24 reserved seats for women, including 8 for open category, 2 for differently-abled, 5 for minorities, 4 for other backward classes, 3 for scheduled castes, and 2 for scheduled tribes.

The process for reserving seats for women in various categories was conducted at the BMC headquarters on Monday.

The lottery was organized to determine women's reservations in one apex committee and one committee for each of the seven zones, making a total of eight committees for the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Each committee will have eight members, totaling 64 members across all committees. Of these, 24 seats are reserved for women from different categories, said the statement.

Under the provisions of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, and the Maharashtra Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2016, the Street Vendor Committee is being formed according to the instructions of the Commissioner and Director of the Municipal Council Administration Directorate, and the Coordinator Officer (Street Vendor Policy).

As per the BMC release, the elections will be held for one apex committee and seven zone committees within the BMC area. Each committee will have eight members, including scheduled castes (1), scheduled tribes (1), minorities (1), other backward classes (1), differently-abled (1), and the open category (3). Of these, three seats in each committee are reserved for women.

The process for reserving seats for women was conducted today at the BMC headquarters under the supervision of the Election Returning Officer appointed by the Maharashtra Labor Commissioner. Lottery tickets were drawn by Vidhi Vinod Jadhav, a student in the 10th grade.

The seats reserved for women, according to the lottery:

- Apex Committee: Open category, Differently-Abled and Minority

- Zone 1: Open category, Other Backward Classes and Minority

- Zone 2: Open category, Other Backward Classes and Minority

- Zone 3: Open category, Minority and Scheduled Castes

- Zone 4: Open category, Scheduled Tribes and Differently-Abled

- Zone 5: Open category, Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes

- Zone 6: Open category, Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes

- Zone 7: Open category, Scheduled Tribes and Minority

Total Voters, Polling Centers, and Staff

The total number of registered street vendor voters in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation area is 32,415. The distribution of voters is as follows:

- Zone 1: 7,686

- Zone 2: 5,303

- Zone 3: 4,668

- Zone 4: 7,501

- Zone 5: 2,160

- Zone 6: 3,033

- Zone 7: 2,064

There will be 42 polling centers for voting, with a total of 350 employees appointed for the election process, and 175 security personnel deployed for security, read the statement.

Election Officers for Each Zone

The state Labor Commissioner has appointed election officers for each zone to oversee the Street Vendor Committee elections.

According to the official release, the office of the apex committee will be located on the third floor of the Sewerage Project Building, Dadar Pumping Station at Senapati Bapat Marg in Dadar (West).

Election Schedule for the Street Vendor Committee

- Distribution of nomination forms: August 5-6, 2024 (11 AM to 5 PM)

- Acceptance of nomination forms: August 12-13, 2024 (11 AM to 5 PM)

- Scrutiny of nomination forms: August 14, 2024 (from 11 AM onwards)

- Publication of the list of received nomination forms: August 16, 2024

- Acceptance of objections: August 17, 2024 (11 AM to 3 PM)

- Publication of the list of valid candidates: August 19, 2024 (after 3 PM)

- Withdrawal of nomination forms: August 20, 2024 (11 AM to 5 PM)

- Publication of the final list of candidates: August 20, 2024 (after 5 PM)

- Voting: August 29, 2024 (7 AM to 5 PM)

- Counting of votes: August 29, 2024 (after 5 PM)

- Announcement of election results: August 29, 2024 (after counting)

The final list of registered street vendor voters is available on the BMC's website and at each ward office.