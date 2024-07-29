The traffic notification said that the diversions will be in force from date July 30 to August 20 for time period- 00.00 am to 06.00 am everyday

Mumbai Police on Monday issued traffic diversions for ongoing work of Metro Line 6 at Seepz Metro Station.

In a traffic notification, the police said that in MIDC Traffic Division, it is necessary to temporarily close the traffic route and divert the traffic for the work of 'Elements Launching' for the construction of the metro station through the company Eagle Infra India LTD in accordance with the Mumbai Metro Line 6 project on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) line.

The 14.10-km-long Metro Line 6 route is parallel to the Jogeshwari Vikhroli junction (between Swami Samarth Nagar and Vikhroli).

The traffic notification was issued by Dr. Raju Bhujbal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Eastern Suburb) Traffic Police, Mumbai.

It said that the diversion will be in force from date July 30 to August 20 for time period- 00.00 am to 06.00 am everyday.

It said, "In order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public, following traffic diversions were being issued."

Road Closed

- Road between Om Vedant Petrol Pump and NSG Camp on JVLR Road South Bound shall be prohibited for all types of vehicular movement.

Road Diversion

- Vehicular movement on JVLR South Bound from Om Vedant Petrol Pump shall proceed from North Bound till NSG Camp on JVLR Road and from NSG Camp, the vehicles shall proceed on South Bound of JVLR Road.

Meanwhile, in November last year, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished 45 constructions along the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) to clear the way for the Mumbai Metro Line 6.

The officials had then claimed their actions would not only speed up Metro project work but also help to reduce traffic congestion in the area and pave the way for the construction of a 36.60-metre-wide road that was to be built under the Development Plan.

With the help of the Oshiwara police last year, the civic body took long-pending action against encroachers near Veera Desai Road and 90 Feet Road in Jogeshwari West.

A civic official had earlier said that the demolition had been delayed due to court cases as well as the involvement of several authorities.