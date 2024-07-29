The revised allowance will be applicable starting July 1, 2024, an official statement said

Representational Pic/File

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced an increase in the relocation allowance for sanitation workers as part of its shelter scheme, an official statement said on Monday.

The revised allowance will be applicable starting July 1, 2024, it said.

According to the statement, at present, the sanitation workers employed under BMC’s housing scheme receive a relocation allowance of Rs 14,000 per month along with a housing rent allowance.

In a recent Maharashtra legislative session, CM Eknath Shinde announced a raise in this allowance and as per the directive, the BMC has decided to increase the relocation allowance by Rs 6,000, bringing the new total to Rs 20,000 per month, the statement said.

It said that the administrative and technical formalities will be completed and the increased amount will be reflected in the September 2024 salary. It will include the difference for July and August 2024, ensuring that workers receive the entire revised amount in their wages.

The BMC administration has confirmed that this adjustment will be processed as planned and it would financially support sanitation workers during their relocation.

CM Shinde announces e-rickshaws, support programs for disabled persons in state

Meanwhile, in an another announcement on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that support programs for disabled persons in state including distribution of e-rickshaws will soon take place.

In an official statement from the CMO, CM Shinde while reaffirming his commitment to providing employment and self-employment opportunities for disabled individuals in the state said that the distribution of e-rickshaws would be done soon.

During a meeting at Sahyadri Guest House on Monday, CM Shinde highlighted the importance of comprehensive support for the disabled persons in Maharashtra, including training, counseling, and medical assistance to them.

According to the official statement, CM Shinde directed all municipal corporations to establish rehabilitation centers that offer these services under one roof.

"The centers should provide housing, training, counseling and medical aid to ensure that disabled individuals receive all necessary support," CM Shinde said, the statement stated.

CM Shinde also announced plans to enhance the financial support available through the Disabled Welfare Board. The board currently has a capital of Rs 500 crore and offers loans up to Rs 50,000 to disabled individuals.

The statement further stated that CM Shinde has instructed the board to urgently propose increasing this loan limit to Rs 2.5 lakh.

CM Shinde also called for the development of skill development programs in collaboration with the concerned departments to provide more employment opportunities for the disabled persons.

It further said that CM Shinde recommended using technology, such as mobile apps and helpline numbers to fast-track the loan distribution process and raise awareness about available education loans for the disabled persons.

According to the official statement, last year, the Disabled Welfare Board approved 797 battery-operated rickshaws for self-employment. Of these, 600 rickshaws have already been distributed. For this year, the board has approved the purchase of 667 e-rickshaws.

"Priority will be given to individuals with 100 per cent disability," the statement said, quoting Bhange.