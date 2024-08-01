Breaking News
Watch video | Mumbai: 26-year-old arrested for drunk driving and performing stunts, crashes into parked car in Andheri

Updated on: 01 August,2024 03:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The accused, Suraj Jhaman Saav (26), a resident of Virar, operates a tourist vehicle

Screengrab

The Andheri police have arrested a 26-year-old man for drunk driving and performing stunts, which resulted in him crashing his vehicle into a parked car in Andheri East. According to the police, the accused was hanging out of the car window while attempting to steer. A local driver recorded a video of the incident, which helped the police apprehend the suspect.






The accused, Suraj Jhaman Saav (26), a resident of Virar, operates a tourist vehicle. After a medical examination at Cooper Hospital, police confirmed that Saav was drunk. He admitted to the police that he was only performing stunts. Saav is a cab driver who runs a tourist vehicle service.

According to a police official, the incident occurred in the early morning at 12:30 am near Dragon Flyover on Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road in Andheri East on July 30.

A police officer stated, "Constable Tanaji Koduskar (56), attached to the Andheri police station, received a call from the control room about a major accident near Dragon Flyover. Constable Koduskar, along with constables Parab and Shelar, rushed to the scene to assist. Upon arrival, a local person informed the police that the accused was driving the car while performing stunts."

"A local car driver recorded a video of the accused driving the car while entangling himself on the window and adjusting the steering. The car was moving in a zigzag manner, and Saav was endangering both his life and the lives of others. According to the video, Saav narrowly avoided crashing into other cars multiple times. However, he eventually crashed his vehicle into a parked car, causing damage," the police officer added.

A police officer said, "Saav consumed alcohol with his friends at a bar in Andheri. Later, he drove his tourist car while returning it to the owner's place."

"The cops recovered the video from local people and took the accused into custody. The accused was taken to Cooper Hospital for a medical examination, where it was confirmed that he was drunk," the police officer further stated.

A police officer said, "We have arrested the accused, Suraj Saav, for drunk driving, performing stunts in the car, and damaging other vehicles, thereby endangering his life and the lives of others."

