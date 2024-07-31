Breaking News
Mumbai: Unknown fan booked for stalking stand-up comedian

Updated on: 01 August,2024 05:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Accused allegedly sent complainant vulgar emails, had expensive purse couriered to parents’ home

Mumbai: Unknown fan booked for stalking stand-up comedian

The accused had been sending emails to the complainant. Representation pic

A 28-year-old stand-up comedian on Tuesday registered an FIR against an unknown fan who allegedly emailed her vulgar messages and gifted her an expensive purse.


The accused allegedly wrote in one email, “I just want to hug you tightly and kiss you. It’s raining a lot and it’s cold too. I deserve warmth right (sic).” The complainant stated that the accused had been following her since 2022.



According to the police, the comedian is a resident of Bandra and has 4.5 lakh followers on Instagram. In 2022, she received a friend request on a fan page and she 
accepted it.


A police officer attached to the Bandra police station said, “For the past two months, the accused would send emails to the complainant. On July 27, she received a couriered parcel at her parents’ address in Navi Mumbai. When she opened it, she found an expensive purse, which was gifted by the accused.”

The comedian immediately informed the Bandra police.

A police officer said, “We have registered an FIR under Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with stalking, and Section 67 of the IT Act [punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form] against the unknown person and started investigating the matter. We are taking help of the Google as well as the courier company that delivered the gift to trace the accused.”

July 27
Day purse was delivered

