Mumbai: Art website accused of cheating abstract painter

Matunga police station lodged an FIR against website director Ravindra Mardia and painter Ahmed Miqdad months after abstract painter Ravindra Pabrekar filed complaint

Painter Ravindra Pabrekar with his creations in the backdrop

An abstract painter Ravindra Pabrekar, 65, approached Matunga police and registered an FIR after his name was used for selling someone else’s paintings on a website. The Matunga police registered an FIR against International Creative Art Center (ICAC) and www.worldarthub.comwebsite director Ravindra Mardia and painter Ahmed Miqdad. Pabrekar claimed that the alleged accused put up four paintings for sale on the website with his name though they were not made by him.

Pabrekar told the police that he has been a painter for the last 30 years and is well-known in the art world. The artist’s association with the alleged accused dates back to 2013 when ICAC, which is based in Ahmedabad, arranged a painting exhibition at Ravindra Natyamandir, Prabhadevi.

Snapshot of website reveals a painting by Pabrekar on sale, which he has denied as his own

According to the agreement between them, the exhibition cost was to be borne by ICAC and after the exhibition, Pabrekar would give four of his paintings to ICAC. About 50 paintings of Pabrekar were kept on display at the exhibition. Pabrekar reportedly gave five of his paintings as a gift to ICAC on the condition that they could not be sold. Each of these 22x13 size paintings is worth Rs 75,000.

Pabrekar said, “In June 2022 I was surfing Google and I found two of my paintings for sale at R15,000 each on the www.worldarthub.com website. I then found four more paintings with my name on sale, but not made by me. I took the help of a friend and ordered one of the paintings. The money was credited to RAZ INTERNATIONAL CREA.”

“When I opened this painting I found the name of Ahmad Miqdad behind the painting. I didn’t get an authenticity certificate or bill with it. They misused my name to sell someone else’s painting on the website. ICAC founder Ravindra Mardia and painter Ahmad Miqdad have cheated me of Rs 3 lakh,” he said.

In 2022, Pabrekar also approached the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission against the police inaction but his case was rejected. Later, Pabrekar filed a suit in the City Civil Court. On January 3, again Pabrekar sent a fresh application to the Matunga police to register the FIR. On the basis of Pabrekar’s fresh plea, Matunga police conducted an enquiry and registered an FIR on July 16, 2024. The accused Ravindra Mardia did not respond to mid-day’s calls and messages.

DCP Prashant Kadam said, “We registered the FIR against the accused and have started investigation.” Assistant police inspector Digambar Pagar of Matunga police station has started investigation into this matter.