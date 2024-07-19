Mumbai: Six, including lady deputy bank manager, arrested for phishing

Each person of the organised gang had their role cut out – the deputy manager facilitated the opening of the bank accounts without verification

Yes Bank deputy manager Pragati Kshirsagar has been arrested by Matunga police for helping the phishing gang open bank accounts

The Mumbai police have arrested six members of a phishing gang including a woman deputy manager of Yes Bank. The gang members were given different responsibilities including collecting identification documents from people for opening of bank accounts. The deputy manager facilitated the opening of the bank account without conducting verification, while others swindled elderly citizens into sharing bank data and fraudulently transferred their money to the newly created bank account. The gang was busted only after a 65-year-old woman was duped of R5.90 lakh from her bank account.

The accused Pragati Atul Kshirsagar, 27, is the deputy bank manager, (sales officer) and a resident of Sector-24 at Juinagar, Navi Mumbai. In the investigation, cops found that Kshirsagar opened about six bank accounts without any verification of the documents for the scamsters. The cops also recovered five mobile phone SIM cards and various bank account documents from the gang members and seized about Rs 95,195 from the bank accounts. According to the police, the incident occurred on April 10 between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm when the victim’s mother contacted a number found online regarding a matured fixed deposit of R5 lakh from SBI Bank, Khalsa College branch, Matunga East.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, impersonating an SBI bank officer, gained the victim’s trust, instructed the complainant to log in to their account, and fraudulently transferred R5.97 lakh electronically. The victim immediately informed Matunga police and registered an FIR under sections IPC 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 34 of IPC and Sections 66C, 66D of the IT Act 2000 and started an investigation.

In the investigation, police found that Arbaz Akil Shaikh opened a bank account with the name of another accused Rahul Raju Umale, 24, who is a vegetable vendor and a resident of Jay Prakash Nagar at Kharodi Village, Marve Road at Malvani-Malad.

Modus operandi

A police officer said, “During investigation, it was discovered that the accused used various bank accounts and mobile numbers for the fraud. The accused Arbaz Akil Shaikh had contacted Rahul Umale for giving him a job. Rahul Umale provided copies of his Aadhaar card, PAN card and photo via WhatsApp to Shaikh. Shaikh sent these documents to another accused Ameen Shaikh to open bank account without informing Umale.”

“Accused Ameen Shaikh and Rahim Babu Shaikh, with the help of bank officer Kshirsagar opened an account at YES Bank under the name of Umale,” a police officer said.

KYC done at home

Kshirsagar, deputy manager of the Yes Bank, did the KYC of the bank account holders at her home.

Speaking with mid-day investigation officer Kishor Wagh of Matunga police station said, “Kshirsagar did all the KYCs at her home. The accused revealed that she would place the photograph of the bank account holder in front of another mobile phone and pretend to do a video conferencing with the customer.”

Accounts sold to scamsters

A police officer said, “This bank account was sold for illicit gain with the help of another accused Kaleem Rais Ansari who is a scamster. They used to call people using fake SIM cards and cheated people. Later they used the same fake bank accounts to transfer money and to withdraw money.”

This investigation was conducted under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police (zone 4) Prashant Kadam, assistant commissioner of police Sanjay Jagtap and senior police inspector Deepak Chavan, a team was formed of police inspector Keshav Wagh, police sub-inspector (PSI) Vinod Patil, assistant sub-inspector Bhau Saheb Kagane, head constable Nathuram Chavan, police constable Sandeep Borge, and police constable Mahendra Nehare to nab the accused.

Yes Bank officer exposed

In the investigation, cops suspected that a bank officer was involved and they sent a summons to Pragati Kshirsagar, deputy manager, sales officer, at YES Bank, Talaopali branch, Thane to be present for the inquiry.

She allegedly admitted to cops about facilitating the opening of bank accounts without verification and handing over of the bank kit to accused Ameen Rahman Shaikh and Rahim Babu Shaikh. She also admitted to opening six such bank accounts without conducting verification.

Cops suspected that the bank account holder Rahul Umale also had the knowledge about the scam and so he has also been arrested for the investigation purposes.

Speaking to mid-day DCP Prashant Kadam said, “We have arrested the Yes Bank deputy manager Pragati Kshirsagar after it was found she opened six bank accounts without any verification. These accounts were opened by the scamsters for cheating in cyber fraud cases. We have arrested six people in this case so far.”

'5.9 lakh

The sum lost by the phishing victim

Rogue’s gallery

. Pragati Atul Kshirsagar, 27, is a deputy bank manager (sales officer) and a resident of Juinagar at Navi Mumbai. She allegedly facilitated the opening of the bank accounts without conducting verification.

. Rahul Umale, 23, is a vegetable vendor and resident of Marve Road at Malvani at Malad West. The police suspect he was aware that his bank account was being misused by the gang members.

. Arbaz Akil Shaikh, 23, a casual labourer and a resident of Mahatma Phule Nagar at Kalwa. He would allegedly collect documents from ordinary citizens and pass it onto other gang members.

. Ameen Rahman Shaikh, 25, engaged in a private job and a resident of Kamruddin Chawl at Rabodi-1, Thane West. He allegedly coordinated with deputy manager

. Rahim Babu Shaikh, 32, engaged in a private job and residing at Sameer Apartment at Tanker Mohalla, Rabodi-1, Thane West. He also allegedly coordinated with deputy manager

. Kaleem Rais Ansari, 30, runs a hotel and is a resident of Sweet Home building at Golani Naka, Vasai East. He allegedly used the fraudulently opened bank accounts for cyber crimes.

YES Bank says

A media statement issued by Yes Bank to mid-day stated: “As a responsible bank, we at YES BANK are extremely committed to maintaining the integrity of our operations and the digital security of our customers. In light of the recent event involving cyber fraud, we have taken decisive action. We are actively collaborating and cooperating with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation. We remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of trust and integrity, and we are confident that these measures will reinforce our commitment to our customers.”