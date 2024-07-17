Mumbai: Custom seizes items worth over Rs.11 Crores across 24 cases in four days

Mumbai Customs Zone-III seizes over 13.24 Kg Gold & Electronics valued at Rs. 10.33 Cr & Foreign Currency valued at Rs. 0.45 Cr across 24 cases

Items seized by Mumbai Customs Zone-III. Pic/ X

Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 13.24 Kg Gold and Electronics valued at Rs. 10.33 Cr and Foreign Currency valued at Rs. 0.45 Cr across 24 cases between Juy 10 and July 14.

Gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude Jewellery, gold bars in an ingenious way inside, in clothes, between layers of paper, in the body, and on the body of pax. Seven Pax were arrested.

Five Indian Nationals, travelling from Dubai (2), Abu Dhabi (2) and Jeddah (1) were intercepted and found carrying 24 karat Gold Dust, 24 karat crude gold chains and bangles having total net weight of 4850.00 grams concealed in the body, between layers of clothes, on the body and in the baggage. Five Pax were arrested.

Two Indian Nationals, resident of Muzaffarnagar, UP and Haridwar, Uttarakhand were intercepted by CISF and handed over to AIU. 24 karat Gold dust in Wax weighing 1950.000 grams was found concealed inside hand bag. Two pax were arrested.

During rummaging of one flight, 24 karat Gold Dust in Wax having gross weight of 3199.000 grams and provisional net weight of 3010.000 grams, provisionally valued at Rs. 1,89,79,976 was found concealed in the washroom of the aircraft under the tap water platform.

Two Foreign Nationals, travelling to Bangkok were intercepted. Foreign Currency amounting to 7,300 Euros, 2,500 USD, 29,000 Pound Sterling and 12,000 New Zealand Dollars equivalent to INR 44,76,380 was found on them concealed in special compartments tailored in the laptop bag being carried by pax.

Sixteen Indian Nationals, travelling from Abu Dhabi (12), Dubai (2), Bahrain (1), Sharjah (1), were intercepted and found carrying 3431.00 grams gold and Electronics valued at Rs.2,16,34,655 concealed in baggage, between two layers of papers, in the right-side pocket of trouser, on the body and in the body of pax.

