Breaking News
Puja Khedkar row: Controversial IAS probationer recalled
Exclusive | Mumbai: Uber-luxe homes to rise, as a city icon comes down
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: How did hoarding go from 200 sq ft to 33,600 sq ft?
Mumbai: Five dead, 42 injured as in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Mumbai rains: Monsoon illness on the rise
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Custom seizes items worth over Rs11 Crores across 24 cases in four days

Mumbai: Custom seizes items worth over Rs.11 Crores across 24 cases in four days

Updated on: 17 July,2024 08:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai Customs Zone-III seizes over 13.24 Kg Gold & Electronics valued at Rs. 10.33 Cr & Foreign Currency valued at Rs. 0.45 Cr across 24 cases

Mumbai: Custom seizes items worth over Rs.11 Crores across 24 cases in four days

Items seized by Mumbai Customs Zone-III. Pic/ X

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Custom seizes items worth over Rs.11 Crores across 24 cases in four days
x
00:00

Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 13.24 Kg Gold and Electronics valued at Rs. 10.33 Cr and Foreign Currency valued at Rs. 0.45 Cr across 24 cases between Juy 10 and July 14.


Gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude Jewellery, gold bars in an ingenious way inside, in clothes, between layers of paper, in the body, and on the body of pax. Seven Pax were arrested.


Five Indian Nationals, travelling from Dubai (2), Abu Dhabi (2) and Jeddah (1) were intercepted and found carrying 24 karat Gold Dust, 24 karat crude gold chains and bangles having total net weight of 4850.00 grams concealed in the body, between layers of clothes, on the body and in the baggage. Five Pax were arrested.


Two Indian Nationals, resident of Muzaffarnagar, UP and Haridwar, Uttarakhand were intercepted by CISF and handed over to AIU. 24 karat Gold dust in Wax weighing 1950.000 grams was found concealed inside hand bag. Two pax were arrested.

During rummaging of one flight, 24 karat Gold Dust in Wax having gross weight of 3199.000 grams and provisional net weight of 3010.000 grams, provisionally valued at Rs. 1,89,79,976 was found concealed in the washroom of the aircraft under the tap water platform.

Two Foreign Nationals, travelling to Bangkok were intercepted. Foreign Currency amounting to 7,300 Euros, 2,500 USD, 29,000 Pound Sterling and 12,000 New Zealand Dollars equivalent to INR 44,76,380 was found on them concealed in special compartments tailored in the laptop bag being carried by pax.

Sixteen Indian Nationals, travelling from Abu Dhabi (12), Dubai (2), Bahrain (1), Sharjah (1), were intercepted and found carrying 3431.00 grams gold and Electronics valued at Rs.2,16,34,655 concealed in baggage, between two layers of papers, in the right-side pocket of trouser, on the body and in the body of pax.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai customs chhatrapati shivaji international airport mumbai airport mumbai mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK