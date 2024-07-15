Mumbai: 23-yr-old woman ends life by jumping off Marine Drive

Deceased worked at Tata Consultancy Services; police file accidental death report

Cops attempt to save Mamta Kadam

A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the sea off Marine Drive on Monday morning.

“We received a call around 10.30 am reporting that a young woman had jumped from Marine Drive. We quickly arrived at the scene and recovered her body. She was transported to GT Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and an accidental death report has been filed,” said Marine Drive police station Senior Police Inspector Nilesh Bagul.

Constables Amol Dhaifale (right) and Kiran Thackeray, who rescued a 59-year-old woman on June 25

The deceased has been identified as Mamta Kadam, an Andheri resident. “Before taking her life, she left her bag which had a phone and other electronic devices. Hence, we could identify her,” the police said.

Kadam worked as an associate at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the past six months. The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind her suicide.

Marvellous rescue

On June 25, a senior citizen accidentally slipped into the Arabian Sea. Constable Kiran Thackeray and Constable Amol Dhaifale, 24, from the Marine Drive police station ventured into the water and rescued her within 20 minutes. “They risked their own lives to save another, and we are extremely proud of them,” said Senior PI Nilesh Bagul.

According to police, Swati Kanani, a 59-year-old resident of Matunga, was visiting Marine Drive when she lost her footing at the Sundar Mahal junction and fell into the sea. The on-duty constables quickly responded and saved her life.

The constables used tires and ropes to rescue Kanani. mid-day spoke with Dhaifale, who played a key role in the rescue. He recounted, “A boy ran up to us and said an elderly woman had fallen into the sea. We rushed to the scene and began the rescue operation. It was challenging due to high tide. Kiran sir and I quickly grabbed a rope and jumped in. We told the woman to hold onto our hands while the other constables onshore pulled us in. She was frightened by the waves, but we managed to calm her down and brought her to the hospital.” The locals actively participated in the rescue operation and hence she could be saved in 20-30 minutes,” he added. According to the police, Kanani was rushed to GT hospital and her condition is said to be in stable condition.

Separate incident

The Marine Drive police station is still working to identify a man who allegedly committed suicide on June 28.

“We have yet to identify the victim, who is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old. Witnesses reported seeing him jump off the Marine Drive promenade. His body was discovered the following day near the Cricket Club Of India. He left his bag on the promenade, but there were no identification documents inside,” the police said.