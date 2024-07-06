Breaking News
Budget sops not poll gimmicks, in sync with allocations, says Ajit Pawar
CM Shinde announces Rs 11 crore reward for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Over 60 missing phone complaints filed with Mumbai Police
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Team India victory parade How Mumbai cops kept it mishap free

Team India victory parade: How Mumbai cops kept it mishap-free

Updated on: 06 July,2024 12:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Around 600 police personnel, two additional commissioners and seven DCPs deployed to manage crowd

Team India victory parade: How Mumbai cops kept it mishap-free

The crowd on Marine Drive on Thursday. Pic/Rane Ashish

Listen to this article
Team India victory parade: How Mumbai cops kept it mishap-free
x
00:00

The Mumbai police demonstrated exceptional crowd management and organisational skills during the victory procession of Team India at Marine Drive. The cops anticipated a large turnout of enthusiastic fans and meticulously planned and executed a comprehensive bandobast to ensure the safety and security of everyone present. According to the police, they were expecting around 1 lakh people but around 2.5 lakh participated in cheering the team at Marine Drive and Wankhede stadium.



There was a robust deployment of around 600 police personnel along Marine Drive. This contingent included approximately 100 female police constables, ensuring a balanced and effective security presence. In addition to the constables, the police force was reinforced by the presence of two additional commissioners and seven deputy commissioners of police (DCPs). This high-ranking vigilance was crucial in managing the large and energetic crowds, ensuring that all security protocols were adhered to.


Around 2.5 lakh people turned up at Marine Drive to greet team India on Thursday. Pic/Rane Ashish
Around 2.5 lakh people turned up at Marine Drive to greet team India on Thursday. Pic/Rane Ashish

According to the police, they focused particularly on key pressure points along the route to prevent any potential stampede situations. They were vigilant and proactive, monitoring the crowd’s behaviour and flow to mitigate any risks. Their strategic placement and quick responses were instrumental in maintaining order during the high-energy celebration.

During the festivities, about 25 minor children were reported missing in the crowd. Thanks to the swift and efficient actions of the law and order team, all the missing children were promptly traced and reunited with their parents. The Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Satyanarayan Chaudhary, praised the concerted efforts of his team in handling these delicate situations with care and urgency.

According to the police, several youth and senior citizens became uncomfortable during the celebrations. Nine of them were taken to G T hospital where two were admitted, with one having breathing issues and the other fractures. “To manage the crowd effectively, we established announcement points throughout the area. These points were used to communicate important information and instructions to the public. 

When the crowd capacity neared its limit, we made timely announcements urging people to refrain from approaching the team bus, thereby preventing overcrowding and ensuring the safety of all attendees,” Chaudhary said. “We had less than 10-12 hours to plan traffic diversions, barricading, and public announcement points to handle the crowd. Despite the short notice, everything went smoothly, and no untoward incidents were reported,” Chaudhary added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police Team India marine drive wankhede mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK