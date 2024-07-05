The parade, which was held on Thursday, was among the biggest welcome events of its kind with several thousand people converging at the iconic promenade

Team India's Victory Parade on Thursday. Pic/ Kirti Surve

Listen to this article Team India victory parade: Over 60 missing phone complaints filed with Mumbai Police x 00:00

Over 60 persons approached Mumbai Police with complaints of mobile phone theft after the massive Team India's victory parade held for the T20 World Cup winning Indian team at Marine Drive, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The parade, which was held on Thursday, was among the biggest welcome events of its kind with several thousand people converging at the iconic promenade.

ADVERTISEMENT

"At least 64 persons lost their mobile phones during the event. Since then, some 60 persons have approached Marine Drive police station to lodge complaints. Four complaints have been filed online. Thirteen phones that were found on the road were returned to their owners," he said, according to the PTI.

The official pointed out there were no complaints of theft, misbehaviour with women etc during the event, adding that the discipline shown by the thousands who took part in the event by following instructions was praiseworthy.

Incidentally, a video of people moving away on a stretch packed to the brim to open a path for an ambulance garnered all round praise from social media users.

The 11 persons who were taken to hospital after complaining of suffocation are stable and out of danger, the official added.

Nine people were admitted to the state-run GT Hospital for suffering injuries or complaining of breathing difficulties due to excessive crowding. Their condition is now stable, said the dean of JJ Group of Hospitals, reported PTI.

Officials said one fan was taken to the government-run St George's Hospital near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and was discharged after primary care. Another person was admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai and allowed to go after treatment.

Thousands of fans flocked to Marine Drive to witness the victory parade of the Indian cricket team held on Thursday evening. Police deployed a large number of personnel and made elaborate security arrangements between Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium to avoid any untoward incident.

A large number of police personnel were deployed and elaborate security arrangements were made between Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium during the victory parade to manage the excessive crowd.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar appreciated his force for effectively managing the crowd during the victory parade.

(with PTI inputs)



