Team India victory parade At least 10 hurt as unprecedented crowd gathers to see Men in Blue at Marine Drive

Team India victory parade: At least 10 hurt as unprecedented crowd gathers to see 'Men in Blue' at Marine Drive

Updated on: 05 July,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

An unprecedented crowd had gathered at Marine Drive on Thursday to cheer on and catch a glimpse of the 'Men in Blue' before the Team India victory parade.

Team India victory parade: At least 10 hurt as unprecedented crowd gathers to see 'Men in Blue' at Marine Drive

Vsuals from Team India victory parade/ Kirti Surve Parade

Team India victory parade: At least 10 hurt as unprecedented crowd gathers to see 'Men in Blue' at Marine Drive
On Thursday, an unprecedented amount of crowd gathered at the Marine Drive to cheer on and get a glimpse of the 'Men in Blue' ahead of the Team India victory parade. Due to the crowding, several fans experienced breathlessness and some were injured due to a stampede-like situation. 


Police sources told mid-day that 10 persons were taken to the nearby government hospital (GT Hospital) for treatment.


Sources also mentioned that eight people were treated and immediately discharged, while two others were admitted for further treatment.


An official stated that one of the two admitted individuals has a fracture, while the other is experiencing breathing problems.

