Mumbai: 23-year-old woman working in IT firm jumps into sea off Marine Drive, dies

After being alerted, police and fire brigade personnel arrived at the spot and rushed her to nearby GT Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival

A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Monday morning by jumping into the sea off Marine Drive in south Mumbai, a police official said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, after being alerted, police and fire brigade personnel arrived at the spot around noon and rushed Mamta Kadam to nearby GT Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, the Marine Drive police station official said.

"The woman had left her bag on a pier there. From her ID card inside, we found out she lived in Andheri and worked for a reputed IT firm. She left home saying she was going to work," he said.

Sources said a check of her mobile phone showed she may have ended her life due to personal reasons, as per the PTI.

Two children found dead in water-filled pit in Patna

Bodies of two children were recovered from a water-filled pit here on Monday morning, police said, adding that their identities have not been disclosed yet, reported the PTI.

Patna SSP Rajeev Mishra said the parents in their complaint to Gardani Bagh police station said the kids were last seen around 11am on Sunday.

According to the PTI, while talking to reporters, Patna SSP Rajeev Mishra said, "Police launched a search operation to trace the kids. Finally around 6.30 am on Monday, the bodies of both the kids were found in a water-filled pit near an under construction bridge in Beur area".

"Based on initial observations, it appears to be a case of drowning," said senior police officers who visited the spot. The District Magistrate has been informed, and necessary procedures are being followed," Mishra added.

Mishra refuted 'unverified reports' circulating in the media claiming the children's limbs were bound, their chests bore stab wounds, and their eyes had been gouged. "These claims are unverified. Further investigation is underway," he added.

Meanwhile, family members and local residents alleged foul play, suggesting the children were murdered. Some attempted to block traffic on the Beur-Patna road in protest, but were dispersed by police.

