The accused's post prompted the police to tighten security at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding and conduct an investigation.

Representative image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Engineer arrested for social media bomb threat at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding x 00:00

Mumbai police arrested a 32-year-old Gujarati engineer on Tuesday for making a social media post regarding a bomb threat during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding last week. The accused, Viral Shah of Vadodara, was arrested by the Mumbai police's crime section at his house in Gujarat.

The arrest came after user @ffsfir posted on X (previously Twitter), "My mind is wondering shamelessly that half the world would go upside down tomorrow after a bomb went off at the Ambani wedding." "Trillions of dollars in a single pin code."

ADVERTISEMENT

This post prompted the police to tighten security at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding and conduct an investigation. The user was tracked down to Vadodara, and a team from the Mumbai criminal branch was dispatched to arrest Shah. He's being taken to Mumbai for further inquiry.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant, the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, on July 12 at a star-studded affair at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre (BKC). Celebrities, politicians, Hindi and South Indian film personalities, and top cricketers all attended the occasion.

In another unrelated incident, a burglar was overcome with remorse after realising that the home he stole from belonged to a well-known Marathi writer and returned the items, police said on Tuesday. The residence in Neral, Raigad district, belonged to Narayan Surve, a well-known Marathi poet and social crusader who died on August 16, 2010, at the age of 84. Surve's poems depicted the problems of the urban working class, according to PTI.

According to the story, Surve's daughter, Sujata, and her husband, Ganesh Ghare, now live in the home of the well-known Marathi writer. They had been to Virar to meet their son and had left the house closed for ten days.

During their absence, a burglar broke in and stole a variety of valuables, including an LED television. When he returned the next day to steal more, he found Surve's photograph and mementos. When the well-read burglar discovered who owned the residence, he felt bad and returned all of the stolen items. According to the PTI story, he wrote an apology letter on the wall for stealing from such a well-known literary figure's home.