The CBD Belapur police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a doctor for allegedly molesting a 56-year-old woman after she blamed him for the death of her son during treatment in a hospital in Navi Mumbai, an officer said on Sunday. The son of the woman, who was a resident of CBD Belapur, died on May 30, the FIR stated

The CBD Belapur police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a doctor for allegedly molesting a 56-year-old woman after she blamed him for the death of her son during treatment in a hospital in Navi Mumbai, an officer said on Sunday.

The son of the woman, who was a resident of CBD Belapur, died on May 30, the FIR stated, without specifying the cause of death or the ailment he suffered from.


The woman had accused the doctor of not giving proper treatment to her son, owing to which he died, the police officer said.



When she questioned the doctor, he allegedly abused and molested her, the officer added.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered on Saturday against the doctor under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), the police said.

No reason was given for the delay in filing of the complaint. 


(With PTI inputs)

