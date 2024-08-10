The accused was arrested by the crime unit-II of Panvel in Navi Mumbai on Friday, an official said

Representational Image

Listen to this article One held for killing Navi Mumbai man over financial dispute x 00:00

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai for allegedly killing his acquaintance over a financial dispute, police said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Amit Kumar Ramashray Rai, was arrested by the crime unit-II of Panvel in Navi Mumbai on Friday, an official said, reported PTI.

"The body of an unidentified Navi Mumbai man was found in Shirdhon village near Panvel on August 8. The crime branch launched a probe and formed four teams to nab the accused," senior inspector Umesh Gawli of the crime unit-II said, reported PTI.

The police identified the victim as Sushant Kumar Das (46) and found that he had a financial dispute with Rai. The latter killed him and the Navi Mumbai man's body by the side of a road in Shirdhon village, he said, adding that police traced the accused and nabbed him with the help of technical inputs.

In another case, the fire brigade and police on Friday recovered the body of a 22-year-old man, who allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a lake after killing his girlfriend in Navi Mumbai, an official said, reported PTI.

The body of Swastik Patil was recovered in a decomposed state in the Wagholi area in the early hours of the day and has been sent for post-mortem, Assistant Commissioner Mayur Bhujbal said, reported PTI.

Patil, a resident of Panvel, allegedly jumped into DPS Lake from a bridge on Wednesday after strangling his 19-year-old girlfriend Bhavika More, a college student, he said, reported PTI.

The duo had been in a relationship for the last two years. Following a heated argument at the remote location on Wednesday, he strangled her in a fit of anger, the official said.

The police initially received information that a man had jumped off the bridge into the lake, and they were later alerted about a woman's body in a nullah leading to the lake, he said, reported PTI.

The authorities had alerted the local police stations and engaged fishermen and other teams in their search for Patil, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)