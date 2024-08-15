The Bhiwandi police in Thane district registered the case against Amol Shahji Patil, a resident of Ulwe in Navi Mumbai for duping the trio residing in Dombivli

Police have registered a case against a Navi Mumbai man for allegedly cheating three persons to the tune of Rs 1.92 crore on the pretext of procuring wine shop licences for them, an official said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The Bhiwandi police in Thane district registered the case against Amol Shahji Patil, a resident of Ulwe in Navi Mumbai for duping the trio residing in Dombivli.

"In July 2021, the accused approached the victim posing as a staffer of Mantralaya (state secretariat in Mumbai) and told them that he could obtain liquor licences for two shops. He also showed the signed documents purported to be issued by the state excise department," he said, reported PTI.

The Navi Mumbai man took a total of Rs 1,92,24,593 from the three victims between June 2021 and December 2023 and gave them the wine shop licence copy, which he claimed was issued by the Thane district collector and the excise department, reported PTI.

The victims later realised that they were duped and lodged a police complaint.

The case against Patil was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all pertaining to forgery) at Shanti Nagar police station and others.

In another case, eith the arrest of two persons in Thane district of Maharashtra, police on Tuesday claimed to have cracked multiple cases of mobile phone theft that occurred in the recent past, reported PTI.

According to police, a number of mobile phone theft cases had taken place within the Naupada police station limits in Thane city of late.

"In the wake of these incidents, the police had stepped up vigil. While probing one such incident from April, the police received a tip-off that one of the miscreants was from Bhiwandi in the district. The accused, identified as Faid Vahid Shaikh (20), was nabbed," an official said, reported PTI.

During his interrogation, it was found that four such offences were registered against him in Naupada alone.

He named another accused, Azaruddin Moinuddin Momin, and the police nabbed him by laying a trap on August 11. The police found that he was involved in six such crimes in Naupada, he said, reported PTI.

The police recovered 24 mobile phones and two stolen motorcycles collectively worth Rs 5.40 lakh, the police official said.

It came to light during the investigation that Momin sent the stolen mobiles through a merchant in Mumbai to Nepal via Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)