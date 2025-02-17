Thane: Fire destroys powerloom factory in Bhiwandi; no one hurt

There was no casualty in the blaze that erupted at Bhusawal Compound in the Fatima Nagar area around 6 pm on Sunday, the official said

Representational Image

A fire official on Monday said that a fire broke out at a powerloom unit in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, destroying equipment and goods stored on the premises, reported news agency PTI.

There was no casualty in the blaze that erupted at Bhusawal Compound in the Fatima Nagar area around 6 pm on Sunday, the official said, reported PTI.

He said two fire engines with local firefighters and members of the disaster control team brought the blaze under control around 10.30 pm, reported PTI.

The official said the authorities were probing the cause of the fire that destroyed the factory with the goods in it.

Two women killed as fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise

Two women were killed and two other persons suffered from suffocation after a fire broke out in an 11-floor building in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said, reported PTI.

The blaze erupted at 6.11 am in the Panna Ali Mansion building, located in the Masjid Bunder area of south Mumbai, he said, reported PTI.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations at a common meter box place and electric wiring in the common passage on the ground floor of the building, the official said.

Two women in the common passage of the first floor sustained injuries to their hands and legs and also suffocated due to smoke after the fire.

Both of them, identified as Sabila Khatun Shaikh (42) and Sajiya Alam Sheikh (30), were taken to hospital where they were declared dead, the official said, reported PTI.

A man on the building's sixth floor and a woman on the eighth floor also suffered from suffocation.

The two persons, identified as Karim Shaikh (20) and Shahin Shaikh (22), were rushed to the government-run J J Hospital and their condition was reported to be stable, the official said, reported PTI.

The blaze was doused by 6.31 am, the official added. The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Two labourers from MP killed in blast at Nagpur firecracker unit

Two labourers died and three others were injured in a blast at a firecracker unit in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, a senior police official said.

The explosion took place at 1:30pm at Asian Fireworks under Kalmeshwar police station limits in Katol tehsil, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar said.

(With inputs from PTI)