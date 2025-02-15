The Firefighter from the Fort fire station sustained injury to his right hand during the fire-fighting operation, an official said

The blaze erupted in the three-storey building. pic/Satej Shinde

A firefighter was injured after a fire broke out at Freemasons' Hall in south Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, an official from the Mumbai fire department said.

The firefighter identified as Pankaj Parshuram Bhoir, 25, from the Fort fire station, sustained injury to his right hand during the fire-fighting operation, the official said.

He was later shifted to G.T Hospital in mobile Police van.

The official said that as per a doctor from the G.T Hospital, his treatment was going on and his condition was said to be stable.

The blaze erupted in the three-storey building opposite Sterling Cinema in Fort area of south Mumbai at around 2.20 pm, the official said.

Following the information regarding the fire, the civic and the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation.

The official said that the blaze was classified as a level one (minor fire).

Fire was confined to an office on second floor of ground plus partly upper one floored and partly upper two floored building. Smoke was logged in the building, the officials said.

The blaze was later extinguished, they said.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a textile godown at an industrial estate in Kurla around 1.20 pm.

The blaze was soon after the officials reached the spot, he said.

Fire breaks out in school bus in Thane, no one injured

In an another incident, a fire broke out in a school bus parked near the Street Art Gallery, close to a school in Vartak Nagar area of Thane (west) in Maharashtra, the disaster management cell officials said.

The incident was reported to the civic body on Saturday morning at around 5:05 am, the officials said.

The bus was empty and parked on the side of the road, they said.

The fire started in the driver's cabin of the vehicle.

Upon receiving the information, Vartak Nagar Police, along with the Fire Brigade and Disaster Management personnel, immediately rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation.

One fire vehicle, one rescue vehicle, and one pickup vehicle from the Disaster Management team were present at the site.

"There were no injuries reported in the incident.

The Firefighters managed to completely extinguish the fire by 5:14 am.