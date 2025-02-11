The officials said that a fire broke out at the Turbhe Dumping Ground located in Navi Mumbai

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Fire breaks out at Turbhe dumping ground in Navi Mumbai x 00:00

A massive fire broke out at Turbhe dumping ground in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, the civic officials said, adding that the firefighting operation was launched following the information regarding the blaze.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the civic body, the blaze was reported at around 1:55 pm.

The officials said that a fire broke out at the Turbhe Dumping Ground located in Navi Mumbai.

The fire was reported in the waste at the dumping ground.

Firefighters from the Navi Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation.

"As many as 6 fire vehicles were on the spot but the fire brigade officials were facing a challenge in the operations due to heavy smoke," said an official.

The official said that no injuries have been reported so far in the incident.

The fire department officials are making every effort to extinguish the fire, the official said.

Further details are awaited.