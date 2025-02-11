Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Fire breaks out at Turbhe dumping ground in Navi Mumbai

Fire breaks out at Turbhe dumping ground in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 11 February,2025 05:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The officials said that a fire broke out at the Turbhe Dumping Ground located in Navi Mumbai

Fire breaks out at Turbhe dumping ground in Navi Mumbai

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Fire breaks out at Turbhe dumping ground in Navi Mumbai
x
00:00

A massive fire broke out at Turbhe dumping ground in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, the civic officials said, adding that the firefighting operation was launched following the information regarding the blaze.


According to the civic body, the blaze was reported at around 1:55 pm.


The officials said that a fire broke out at the Turbhe Dumping Ground located in Navi Mumbai.


The fire was reported in the waste at the dumping ground.

Firefighters from the Navi Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation.

"As many as 6 fire vehicles were on the spot but the fire brigade officials were facing a challenge in the operations due to heavy smoke," said an official.

The official said that no injuries have been reported so far in the incident.

The fire department officials are making every effort to extinguish the fire, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navi mumbai Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Fire Mumbai Fire Brigade mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK