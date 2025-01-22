The pictures show Saif Ali Khan meeting Bhajan Singh Rana at the Lilavati Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. The picture is from Tuesday afternoon before the actor was discharged

Saif Ali Khan with Bhajan Singh Rana

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan meets autorickshaw driver who took him to Lilavati Hospital after getting stabbed x 00:00

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan finally met the autorickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who took him to the hospital on the night he was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence. The pictures show Saif meeting Bhajan at the Lilavati Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. The picture is from Tuesday afternoon before the actor was discharged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Police questions autorickshaw driver

Speaking to ANI, Bhajan Singh Rana said that he was called to the Bandra Police Station for questioning. He stated that he has not been contacted by Kareena Kapoor or anyone else so far.

"I was called there (Bandra Police Station) for questioning...I did not think about money that night...I have not been contacted by Kareena Kapoor or anyone else so far. I have not had any conversation with them," Bhajan Singh said.

Autorickshaw driver recalls a ‘bleeding’ Saif

Recalling the harrowing incident, the driver explained that he saw a woman trying to hire an auto-rickshaw at 2 AM. Soon after, he approached the scene and saw the 'Hum Tum' actor covered in "blood," coming out of the gate, accompanied by a few others. The actor was "bleeding" from his "neck and back," the driver said.

"I drive my vehicle at night. It was around 2-3 AM. when I saw a woman trying to hire an auto, but nobody stopped. I also heard calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate. I took a U-turn and stopped my vehicle near the gate. A man covered in blood came out, along with 2-4 others. They put him in the auto and decided to go to Lilavati Hospital. I dropped them there, and later I came to know that he was Saif Ali Khan. I saw him bleeding from his neck and back," Rana shared.

Saif Ali Khan suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who hails from Bangladesh, entered his home with the alleged intent of theft. Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries. Saif underwent surgery to treat serious injuries, including the removal of a 2.5-inch-long blade.