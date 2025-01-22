While the case was swiftly resolved, it raises concerns about the police’s inconsistent prioritisation, with many cases involving ordinary citizens remaining unsolved for years

Police officials stationed outside Satguru Sharan, the building where actor Saif Ali Khan stays at Bandra West, on Tuesday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan attack case: What about our unsolved cases, ask Mumbaikars x 00:00

Actor Saif Ali Khan was seriously injured in a failed burglary at his home, prompting the Mumbai police to launch a massive 72-hour manhunt involving over 500 personnel. While the case was swiftly resolved, it raises concerns about the police’s inconsistent prioritisation, with many cases involving ordinary citizens remaining unsolved for years.



These concerns have extended to Bollywood circles as well, with some celebrities expressing scepticism about whether the real attacker has actually been caught. The accused was eventually tracked down in Thane using a combination of technical tools and human intelligence. However, the incident raises critical questions about case prioritisation. While this high-profile case was resolved swiftly, many theft, robbery, and even murder cases involving ordinary citizens remain unsolved. Does the involvement of a celebrity ensure quicker police action?

ADVERTISEMENT

Some unsolved cases

April 2012

On April 11, 2012, two jewellers, Paras Parmar and Hemant Mehta, were fatally stabbed by four assailants on a crowded footbridge above Malad railway station during the evening rush hour. The attackers escaped with gold and cash despite the presence of numerous commuters. Witnesses reported that the victims resisted the robbery, prompting the assailants to inflict fatal wounds before fleeing in a hijacked autorickshaw. Authorities suspected the involvement of a gang targeting jewellers in the western suburbs, linking the incident to similar attacks in Santa Cruz and Vile Parle. Yet, as of January 2025, nearly 13 years later, this case remains unsolved.

December 2023

Similarly, a Dadar family filed an FIR for a theft at their posh home in December 2023. They had gone on a trip to Cambodia and learned about the theft two days later from the building staff. Upon returning, they discovered valuables worth R2.2 lakh missing. Interestingly, the safety door was intact, and the living room appeared undisturbed. Despite filing a complaint with the Matunga police, no progress has been reported in the case.

January 2025

In Vasai, two major robberies highlight similar lapses. Two weeks after a robbery at Mayank Jewellers in Kaul Heritage City, where 50 tolas of gold worth R40 lakh were looted, the case remains unsolved. On the night of the heist, shop owner Ratanlalji Sanghvi was injured by two masked robbers who threatened him with a gun and fled with jewellery boxes. Despite deploying six Crime Branch teams and analysing CCTV footage, the Vasai police have yet to make an arrest. Questions also surround the jeweller’s lack of a security guard and failure to lock the shop’s shutter properly.

Another unsolved heist occurred on January 10, when motorcycle-borne robbers looted jewellery worth R80 lakh at gunpoint in Vasai. Investigators have struggled to trace the culprits due to dysfunctional CCTV cameras in the area. Despite monitoring scant footage and using traditional investigation methods, the case remains cold.

2011

For 57-year-old Manik Anant Shinde, the wait for justice has stretched for 14 years. In 2011, her 10-tola gold chain was snatched in Vasai. “The cops did nothing to trace the accused. It’s been years. I’ve lost faith in the police,” she said. Her story echoes the sentiment of many victims who believe police act swiftly only when cases involve high-profile individuals or media attention.

April 2014

Similarly, on April 16, 2014, 70-year-old Laxmi Maruti Naik was found murdered in her Mulund West apartment, gagged and tied, with her gold ornaments missing. Despite investigations by Navghar police, the case remains unsolved, leaving her family and the community without closure even after more than a decade.