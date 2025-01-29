Ganesh Naik, guardian minister for neighbouring Palghar district, said at an event on Tuesday that he would be holding public grievance meetings in Thane too, triggering speculation that BJP was preparing to challenge the dominance of Shiv Sena in the area

BJP Minister Ganesh Naik. File pic

Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik said that he wants the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to flourish in Thane, a stronghold of Deputy Chief Minister (CM) and Shiv Sena President Eknath Shinde, indicating that there could be a tussle between the two allies, news agency PTI reported.

The BJP leader, who is the Guardian Minister for the neighbouring Palghar district, said at an event on Tuesday that he would be holding public grievance meetings in Thane too, triggering speculation that the saffron party was preparing to challenge the dominance of Shiv Sena in the area, PTI reported.

Naik said he would conduct the meetings at the Gadkari Rangayatan auditorium "out of love for the people".

"The BJP is focused on the city. We want only the 'lotus [BJP's election symbol] to flourish in Thane. The party has entrusted me with the responsibility of the city," he said.

Both Naik and Shinde started their political careers with the Shiv Sena, but the current Palghar Guardian Minister switched over to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), then headed by Sharad Pawar. Shinde split the Shiv Sena in 2022 by challenging then chief Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

The Shiv Sena is already upset its ally over the distribution of the district guardian minister posts.



According to PTI, supporting Naik, Maharashtra BJP President and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said, "Shiv Sena leaders should also conduct public grievance meetings to address the people's issues. All ministers, including those from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, should actively engage with the public across different regions. It will ultimately benefit the people."

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Shiv Sena Minister Shambhuraj Desai said, "I have worked as a guardian minister of Thane earlier, and I am aware of Shinde's network in the city and district. Thane will remain a Shiv Sena bastion. BJP leaders have the right to expand their party, but one cannot ignore that Shiv Sena has historically maintained its dominance in the district."

He also dismissed the possibility of a direct challenge from BJP, saying, "Both Shinde and Naik are working to strengthen their parties while remaining part of the Mahayuti alliance. There is no need to misinterpret the situation."

(With PTI inputs)