Judge ordered that the police officer and the driver of the NMMT bus receive Rs 2,500 each as compensation

A court in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Wednesday sentenced a 33-year-olf man to one year imprisonment for beating up a policeman and a bus driver in 2017, PTI reported.

As per PTI, Additional Sessions Judge K R Deshpande noted that the prosecution has proved all charges against the accused, Sachin Prakash Salunke, beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the accused.

He ordered that the police officer and the driver of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus receive Rs 2,500 each as compensation after the fine amount from the offender was realised, PTI cited.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor EB Dhamal, the accused was riding in the NMMT bus on September 17, 2017. The bus's driver halted it as it was travelling to Dadar in nearby Mumbai, but nobody got off.

The accused later stood up and urged the driver to halt the bus when it had gone a certain distance and was close to Kopra village in Navi Mumbai.

The accused repeatedly rang the bell when he received no response. Then he and the driver got into a fight, PTI reported.

Later, the accused began beating up and abusing the bus driver.

Another passenger on the bus, a traffic officer, stepped in and attempted to end their argument.

As per PTI, the prosecution told the court that the accused then turned towards the police officer and assaulted him.

According to the prosecutor, the charges against the accused were supported by the examination of six prosecution witnesses.

Couple abuses cops in Thane police station; man held, wife warned

Recently, a 45-year-old man from Andheri in Mumbai was arrested after he and his wife fought with their relatives and abused cops inside a police station in Thane district, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

The official said the accused, Lalit Jian and his wife Chanda had some disputes with her father, who used to live with them in Mumbai before moving to his other daughter's place in Dombivali in Thane district.

The couple went to the Dombivali police station on Tuesday, where Chanda's father, sister and her 16-year-old niece were also present. However, Lalit Jain and Chanda got into a fight with their relatives, stated PTI.

The couples allegedly abused the cops when they tried to intervene. The couple even pulled the hair of their teenage niece, the police official said. Police later arrested Lalit and issued a warning to Chanda.



(With PTI inputs)