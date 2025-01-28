A police team scanned CCTV footage from inside and outside the bar, identifying the individuals involved in the attack

Representational Pic/File

The manager of a popular bar on 90 Feet Road in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, along with eight waiters, has been arrested by Pant Nagar Police for allegedly murdering a 30-year-old man and assaulting his 60-year-old father on January 25, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Harsh Lallan, and his father Kiran, were residents of DN Nagar in Andheri.

According to the police, the father-son duo had visited the bar to meet its manager, Satish Shetty (35), with whom they had a business arrangement. Shetty reportedly owed them Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 5,000, which he was supposed to pay weekly.

However, on the day of the incident, Shetty claimed he didn’t have the money, leading to a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

As the fight intensified, the bar’s waiters joined Shetty in attacking Harsh and his father. During the scuffle, both victims were struck on their heads with an unidentified object. Kiran, unable to bear the pain, asked Harsh to take him to a nearby hospital. The two received basic treatment, had their wounds dressed, and returned to their home in Andheri.

Pant Nagar Police stated that the duo took painkillers and went to sleep.

However, the next morning, Kiran found Harsh unresponsive.

The family rushed him to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Initially, the DN Nagar Police registered a case of accidental death on January 26. However, the autopsy report revealed an "unnatural cause of death due to head injury," prompting the case to be reclassified as murder. A zero FIR was registered by DN Nagar Police and transferred to Pant Nagar Police for further investigation.

A police team scanned CCTV footage from inside and outside the bar, identifying the individuals involved in the attack and within three hours, the team apprehended Shetty and the eight waiters.

“All accused were presented in court and remanded to police custody until January 31. Further investigations are underway,” said Senior Police Inspector Rajesh Kevale of Pant Nagar Police Station.