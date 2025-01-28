The Mumbai Police have ample and strong evidence against the accused person, including documentary, physical and technical, a senior Mumbai Police official said

The Mumbai Police probing the actor Saif Ali Khan attack case on Tuesday said that they have ample evidences against the accused arrested in the case.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked in the early hours of January 16 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

The Bollywood actor was was stabbed with a sharp knife six times by the accused.

Day after the incident, on January 19, the Mumbai Police arrested the suspect from adjoining Thane district in Maharashtra.

Following his arrest, the police had said that the accused identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das was a Bangladeshi national and had booked him for illegally entering India.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region) Paramjit Dahiya said that the case was an "excellent, proof-based detection" made by DCP Zone 9 team along with the Mumbai Crime Branch.

"The Mumbai Police have ample and strong evidence against the accused person, including documentary, physical and technical," Dahiya said.

He said, "We have sent the samples of fingerprints to the Crime Investigation Department (CID). As on today, we have not received any official report about his fingerprints."

Additional Commissioner Paramjit Singh Dahiya from the West Region addressed the media, confirming that the fingerprint samples of the accused in the Saif Ali Khan case have been sent to the CID, but the reports are still awaited.



He further added, "The arrested accused is the same person and the police have oral, physical and technical evidence against him."

A Mumbai court had on Friday extended till January 29 the police custody of the accused arrested in the matter.

The Bandra Magistrate Court had extended the police custody of Shariful Islam Shehzad till January 29.

The attack took place at Khan's residence in Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra in the early hours of January 16 during a robbery attempt by the intruder. Day later he was arrested from adjoining Thane district in Maharashtra.

The Mumbai Police has also recorded the statements of Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor and the house staff, he said.

Besides the family members of the actor, the police have also recorded the statement of the auto rickshaw driver who took Khan to the Lilavati Hospital, they said.

Khan was admitted to the hospital where he underwent two surgeries following stab injuries, including on his neck and near the spine.

Saif was later discharged from the Lilavati Hospital on January 21.