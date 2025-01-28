Saif Ali Khan attack case: Medical body raises issue of preferential treatment to actor

Says insurers give preference to celebs and fail to provide similar aid to common person

Saif Ali Khan after getting discharged from hospital on January 21. Pic/Satej Shinde

The Association of Medical Consultants, Mumbai, has raised concerns about the preferential treatment given to celebrities and corporate hospitals, compared to cashless insurance benefits available to the common man.

In a letter to the chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA), on January 24, the association, with over 14,000 doctors as its members across Mumbai and MMR, has requested IRDA to intervene and review the pricing policies adopted by insurance companies and to ensure equitable treatment of all hospitals to foster a sustainable healthcare ecosystem.

Dr Sudhir Naik, association chairman (medico-legal), said, “We have nothing personal against celebrities or corporate hospitals, but in the recent case of actor Saif Ali Khan’s hospitalisation, the promptness with which the insurance company has sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for cashless treatment under his insurance policy seems like preferential treatment, which is unheard of when it comes to the common man or a smaller hospital.”

Dr Naik elaborated, “This case highlights a troubling trend where celebrities and high-profile individuals and patients with corporate policies receive favourable terms and higher cashless treatment limits, while ordinary citizens struggle with insufficient coverage and low reimbursement rates. Such practices create an unfair disparity and undermine the very principle of equitable healthcare access. We believe insurance should be a safeguard for all, irrespective of social status. Preferential treatment creates a two-tier system discriminatory against ordinary policyholders.”

According to Dr Naik, another issue of concern, which the association has consistently highlighted on numerous platforms, is that there exists a significant disparity in the payment rates offered by insurance companies to small hospitals/nursing homes compared to those extended to large corporate hospitals. “While we understand the rationale of negotiated rates based on volumes and services, the current structure places small hospitals/nursing homes at a severe disadvantage, thereby impacting our sustainability and ability to provide continued care. This disparity is leading to financial strain, affecting the quality of health care and access to health care, which eventually encourages dangerous cost-cutting measures and or fraud to cover losses,” he said.

A practising doctor from Mumbai said, “It is a good initiative raised by the association. We hope IRDA takes appropriate measures.”

Requests made to IRDA

. Investigate this incident and ensure that all policyholders, regardless of their social status, are treated equally

. Implement strict guidelines to prevent such preferential treatment in the future

. Enhance transparency in the sanctioning process of cashless treatments to restore trust among the common citizens