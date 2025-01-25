Mumbai Police have collected Saif Ali Khan's blood sample and clothes, along with the attacker's belongings, for forensic analysis in the ongoing investigation into a violent incident at the actor's residence.

Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir being taken to a local court in Mumbai on Friday. Pic/X

As part of the ongoing investigation into the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, the Mumbai Police have collected the actor's blood sample and clothes, according to the remand copy of the accused. The police are analysing these materials in connection with the violent incident that took place at Khan’s residence last week.

Shariful Islam, the accused in the case, allegedly entered Khan's home intending to commit theft, but the situation escalated into a violent confrontation. The remand copy, obtained by ANI, states that the clothes Saif Ali Khan wore during the attack were seized by the police for forensic analysis. Additionally, blood stains found on the clothes of the accused have led the authorities to collect Khan’s blood sample to verify whether these stains belong to the actor. Both Khan’s blood sample and his clothes, along with the attacker's clothes, have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

In a hearing at the Bandra Magistrate Court, the police were granted an extension for the custody of the accused, Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad.

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Attacker's custody extended till Jan 29; cops to conduct his facial recognition

Police on Friday told a court in Mumbai that they needed to conduct the facial recognition test of the 30-year-old Bangladeshi man arrested in the Saif Ali Khan case to ascertain that he was the person seen in the CCTV footage, news agency PTI reported.

While the magistrate's court extended the police custody of Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir till January 29, defence lawyers questioned the actor's version of the incident, asking why he did not call police immediately.

Fakir was arrested on January 19 for allegedly breaking into Khan's 12th floor flat in Bandra in a robbery bid three days earlier, and stabbing the actor multiple times when confronted.

According to PTI, the police on Friday sought Fakir's further custody in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, claiming that while substantial progress had been made in the probe, more interrogation was required to investigate certain crucial aspects.

Public prosecutors KS Patil and Prasad Joshi told the court that the accused's facial recognition test had to be done at a Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain that he was the same person seen in the CCTV footage recovered from the staircase of Khan's building.

The prosecution's statement followed reported claims made by the accused's father that the person seen in the CCTV footage was not his son, PTI reported.

Need to match fingerprints found at actor's home with accused: Mumbai Police to court

Fakir's father, reportedly speaking to the media in Bangladesh, alleged that based on some similarities his son was falsely implicated in the Saif Ali Khan attack case.

Judicial magistrate KC Rajput extended Fakir's police remand till January 29, noting that it was necessary considering the nature of the offence and progress in the probe.

The police also told the court that they need to match the footprints of the accused with those found at the actor's residence. They also stated that the shoes Fakir was wearing at the time have not been recovered yet.

A missing part of the knife used in the crime was also yet to be found, the police said, adding that the accused was not cooperating with investigation.

Meanwhile, a driving license issued in Bangladesh has been recovered from him, establishing that he is a native of the neighbouring country, the prosecution told the court.

An in-depth investigation was needed to find out if he had any other motive for committing this crime, it added

Fakir had allegedly been sending money from India to his relatives in Bangladesh. There was strong possibility that he had committed other crimes, the prosecution stated, requesting further investigation to ascertain if any other Bangladeshi friends or relatives of the accused were illegally residing in India.

Further, the police need to find the persons who helped him obtain fake documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards, it argued.

The accused's lawyers, Dinesh Prajapati and Sandeep Sherkahne, opposed the plea for further police custody, and questioned the credibility of the incident.

Khan had enough time (after the attacker entered his house) but did not call the police for help, they claimed.

Following the knife attack early on January 16, Khan suffered injuries on the neck and near his spine. He was admitted to the nearby Lilavati Hospital where he underwent two surgeries and was discharged on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Agencies)