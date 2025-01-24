Breaking News
BSF, Bangladesh’s BGB hold high-level meeting

Updated on: 24 January,2025 08:27 AM IST  |  Kolkata
The meeting aimed to ensure peace and cooperation along the Indo-Bangladesh border, according to the BSF South Bengal Frontier.

Meeting was held at Sonamasjid border outpost. PIC/X@BSF_Meghalaya

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held a sector commander-level coordination meeting on Wednesday at the Sonamasjid border outpost in Bangladesh. The meeting aimed to ensure peace and cooperation along the Indo-Bangladesh border, according to the BSF South Bengal Frontier. 


The meeting was led by BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Malda Sector Tarun Kumar Gautam, and Commander of the BGB Rajshahi Sector Colonel Mohammad Imran Ibne Rouf. Battalion commanders and staff officers from both forces also participated.


According to the BSF South Bengal Frontier, the meeting focused on key issues related to border management, including enhancing cooperation, addressing illegal activities, and preventing unauthorised movement near the border. 


Both sides agreed on the importance of resolving border-related issues through dialogue and consensus and expressed concern about the spreading of rumours and exaggeration of border disputes in some sections of the media and committed to addressing these matters.

