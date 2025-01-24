A team of the Bandra Police which has been investigating the matter recorded the actor's statement on Thursday, an official said

Saif Ali Khan after being discharged from the hospital following the attack. File Pic

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai Police records actor's statement x 00:00

Mumbai Police have recorded Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's statement in connection with the knife attack on him by an intruder at his residence last week, officials said on Friday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of the Bandra Police which has been investigating the matter recorded the actor's statement on Thursday, an official said.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times allegedly by Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das, a Bangladeshi national staying illegally in India.

The attack took place at Khan's residence in Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra in the early hours of January 16 during a robbery attempt by the intruder.

The police have already recorded the statements of Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor and the house staff, he said.

Police sources said that in his statement, Khan narrated the entire incident in which the intruder attacked him and how he tried to save his family members. The actor has also identified the attacker, they said, as per the PTI.

Besides the family members of the actor, the police have also recorded the statement of the auto rickshaw driver who took Khan to the Lilavati Hospital, they said.

Khan was admitted to the hospital where he underwent two surgeries following stab injuries, including on his neck and near the spine. He was discharged from the private hospital on January 21.

A Mumbai court on Friday extended till January 29 the police custody of the Bangladeshi man arrested for the attack on Khan.

Meanwhile, the Bandra Magistrate Court on Friday extended the police custody of the accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, till January 29.

The incident occurred last week when the accused entered Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence. A confrontation ensued, during which the accused stabbed the actor multiple times, causing injuries to his thoracic spine and other body parts.

The police discovered the accused's fingerprints on various surfaces within the actor’s residence, including the stairwell, a toilet door, and the door handle of his son Jeh’s room. Investigators believe these findings will be instrumental in building their case.

(with PTI inputs)