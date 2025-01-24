Breaking News
Updated on: 24 January,2025 08:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Saif Ali Khan has given his statement to the police recounting the events that unfolded on January 16. The actor revealed that his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was with him when the intruder entered

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder at his Mumbai home on January 16. Ever since the incident, multiple versions of the incident has been out on the internet. Now, Saif Ali Khan has narrated his version of the incident to the Mumbai police in his official statement. The actor revealed that he was with his wife actress Kareena Kapoor on the 11th floor of the Satguru Sharan building when they heard their son Jehangir's nanny screaming.


Saif Ali Khan narrates events of January 16 


In his statement, Saif reportedly said that he and Kareena were woken up by Jeh's nanny- Eliyama Philips's scream. Upon tracking the scream, the couple found the intruder in Jeh's room. The couple were welcomed by the site of  a screaming nanny, crying Jeh and an intruder. 


Saif tried to overpower the accused identified as Shariful Islam but in the tussle got stabbed multiple times on his back, neck and hand.  Despite being injured, the actor pushed the intruder inside the room as Ms Philips ran away with Jeh and locked him in, they added.

Was Saif Ali Khan brought to the hospital by friend Afsar Zaidi? 

The actor's medical report gives detailed information about the injuries on his body. According to the actor's medical report, Saif has suffered a 0.5 to 1 cm injury on the left side of his back, and an injury of 5 to 10 cm was reported on the left wrist.  Additionally, an injury of 10-15 cm was found on the right side of Saif's neck, while an injury of 3-5 cm was found on the right shoulder. The grave injury suffered by the actor is on his right elbow which ranged from five centimetres.

The medical report sent to Bandra Police suggested that Saif was possibly brought to the Lilavati hospital by his manager and close friend, Afsar Zaidi, who runs a celebrity management company. His home was just 10-15 minutes away from the hospital. It is mentioned in the report that it was Zaidi who had taken Saif to the hospital on January 16 night and had admitted the actor at 4:11 a.m. on January 17. In the medical report sent to the police from Lilavati Hospital, Zaidi's name is mentioned in the friend column.

Earlier it was reported that Khan was accompanied to the hospital by his six-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan which was what the doctors at the hospital also claimed. However, the medical report mentions name of Afsar Zaidi. 

Talking about the same to India Today, Zaidi denied reports of bringing Saif to the hospital. He said that he received the call from the family at 3.30 am after whcih he reached the hospital. Zaidi reached the hospital at around 4 am and completed the admission formalities for the treatment of Saif by filling up a mandatory form, at the behest of the Pataudi family.

