Saif Ali Khan is recovering in his hospital, his wife Kareena Kapoor paid a visit to him, accompanied by her two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh

In Pic: Kareena Kapoor with her kids. Instant Bollywood/Viral Bhayani

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor takes Taimur Ali Khan & Jeh to Lilavati Hospital to meet Saif Ali Khan x 00:00

Saif Ali Khan was recently attacked by an intruder in an attempt of burglary at his Bandra residence. The actor is currently at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. While Saif is recovering, his wife Kareena Kapoor paid a visit to him, accompanied by her two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor takes Jeh & Taimur hospital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

It was on Sunday when Kareena was snapped arriving at the hospital with both of her kids, who had come to see their dad. Kareena was accompanied by heavy security. The actress was seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans. Several other members of their family have also been visiting Saif Ali Khan in the hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens react to viral video

Now, as the clip of Kareena entering the hospital went viral, netizens started reacting to it. One user wrote, "Poor kids. Must be so traumatised. Kareena and Saif were that couple who were friendly with paps and wanted their kids to lead a normal life unlike other celeb couples. The paps must at least let them be now." Another commented, "Really sad to see... The trauma the family is going through is unimaginable.” A third user shared, "How scary it must have been for this little boy when his father was being attacked."

Special prayers were offered at the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti in Ajmer for the health and well-being of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Devotees and fans of the actor gathered to pray for his long life and also offered prayers at the sacred Jannati Gate, seeking blessings for his speedy recovery.

About the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

On Thursday, a miscreant in his early 30s entered Saif Ali Khan’s 11th-floor apartment, allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore, injured the family’s nanny, and later stabbed Khan with a blade six times before escaping.

Khan, who bled profusely, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by his family in an autorickshaw, where he underwent surgery and is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, police are also analysing their database of history-sheeter robbers matching the description of the suspect caught on the CCTV camera of the Satguru Sharan building on St. Teresa Road, Bandra West, where Khan’s family resides.