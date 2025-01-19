Shatrughan Sinha has reacted to the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan. He lauded the bravery of the actor and his wife actress Kareena Kapoor

The recent attack on Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his Mumbai home has left everyone shocked. Veteran actor and politician Saif Ali Khan has reacted to the incident and also made a humble appeal. While sharing his opinion on the matter, he took to X and shared an AI-generated picture of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the hospital.

Shatrughan Sinha asks to stop blame game

In the AI photo, Saif lied on the hospital bed while Kareena sat next to him. Both of them smiled in the picture. Sharing it, Shatrughan wrote, "Very sad & unfortunate the tragic attack on our near, dear & loved #SaifAliKhan which injured him severely. Thank God he is healing well to recovery. Profound regards to my all time favourite 'show man' filmmaker #RajKapoor's granddaughter #KareenaKapoorKhan & the family."

He added, "One humble appeal please stop the 'blame game', police are doing their job well. We certainly appreciate our CM & HM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis for his concern & remedial measures. Let's not complicate the matter further. The matter will be solved soon, sooner the better."

Shatrughan also added, "Thanks to Depty CMs @AjitPawarSpeaks & our friend @mieknathshinde for their kind words, extreme care & efforts. After all Saif is one of the most brilliant star/actor & also both a Padmashri & National Award winner. Law will take it's own course as things are moving in the right direction. Get well soon (folded hands emoji)."

Saif Ali Khan attacked: Accused arrest from Thane

The Mumbai Police on Sunday said that a man, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, has been arrested from Maharashtra's Thane in the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan attack case, adding that he could be originally from Bangladesh.

Dikshit Gedam, DCP, Crime Branch Mumbai, while addressing a press conference here said, "There is primary evidence to anticipate that the accused is a Bangladeshi. He does not have valid Indian documents. Some seizures indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national..."

He said that on January 16, at 2 a.m., actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence.

"FIR was registered and one accused has been arrested. His name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, he is 30 years old. He entered the house with the intention of robbery. He will be produced in the court and custody will be demanded," said the DCP.

He further said, "The accused came to Mumbai 5 to 6 months ago. After that, he started living in various other areas and came to Mumbai 15 days ago He was using Vijay Das as his current name."

"He used to work in a housekeeping agency. After entering India illegally he changed his name," the DCP said.

The accused was caught near the Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali, about 35 kilometres from Saif's residence. Initially, he said his name was Vijay Das and later grilling revealed his real name. He had changed his name out of fear of getting caught.

Actor Saif Ali Khan suffered six stab wounds while struggling with the intruder who broke into his Bandra residence early on Thursday with the intent of robbery.